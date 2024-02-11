Taylor Swift-based Super Bowl commercial takes over as fans voice all-out approval 

Taylor Swift has been the center of the NFL over the last couple of months. She has been seen cheering boyfriend All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce from the suites of stadiums. Her impact on the league is massive, as shown in a commercial by the skincare company Cetaphil.

The company revealed in the commercial, which will be shown during the Super Bowl, how a father bonds with his daughter over football. It showed the daughter wearing a bracelet similar to that of Swift fans or Swifties. Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their love of the commercial and its message:

More fans shared their feelings over the heartfelt commercial centered around the Taylor Swift effect:

The "Karma" singer has brought more eyes to the games, according to The New York Times. During the regular season, networks averaged 25 million viewers in their respective late Sunday time slots when she attended a Chiefs game. It was 16 million viewers in the early Sunday time slots when she was in attendance.

Viewership saw a 9% boost in the late Sunday slots and 15% in the early Sunday slots from the slots when she was not there. Last month, the Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens matchup was the most-watched AFC Championship game with 55.5 million viewers.

The Chiefs are set to face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, but it is unknown if the pop superstar will be there. Swift is nowadays on her Eras Tour and will be in Toyko the night before the big game. It would be an over 12-hour flight to Vegas to watch Kelce play.

Has Taylor Swift ever done a Super Bowl halftime show?

Many of the world's most renowned musicians have been the Super Bowl act for the halftime. However, Taylor Swift has never done the act. A reason for this is the halftime show was sponsored by Pepsi, and Swift has a long-term partnership with Coca-Cola, Pepsi's rival.

In 2022, Apple Music took over as the official sponsor, and it was rumored that she was offered the gig. TMZ confirmed the rumors but said the singer turned it down because of working on her album re-records. Her tour schedule would have been a significant conflict as well. But we will see if she has any blank space in her schedule next year.