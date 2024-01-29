Taylor Swift's Super Bowl debut in jeopardy as popstar faces 13-hour, 6,000-mile challenge to support Travis Kelce and Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs won against the Baltimore Ravens and made their Super Bowl trip official, which means that, for the final time this season, we will see Taylor Swift in the stands cheering for Travis Kelce.

Or will we?

Taylor Swift has a Japan concert the day before the Super Bowl, which could place his appearance at the big game in jeopardy. However, flight experts are now discussing whether it's possible for her to return to the U.S. before the start of the game, and the answer is a resounding yes:

Even though it would take a monumental effort for her to make it through, being close to your love at the biggest game of his life surely will mean something for both of them. And let's face it - if she really wants to be there for the Chiefs, she'll find an easy way to make it through, even if she flies right after the concert.

Taylor Swift's jackets are becoming a huge deal in NFL circles

With a worldwide superstar like Taylor Swift entering the NFL world in 2023, it was clear that some of the coverage would shift to her orbit. Although it's irrelevant in NFL games, surely the league loved seeing the amount of coverage drawn to her games due to the singer's relationship with Travis Kelce.

Even NBC wanted to make this a thing. The singer traveled to MetLife Stadium to watch the Week 4 game against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football, and NBC had a camera positioned to take shots of Swift, recording some of her reactions during the game.

As the singer watched the Chiefs' Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, she was wearing a bracelet with the number #87 and a heart next to it. The individual support worked out, as the tight end amassed 12 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown.

Even the clothes she wears have been the subject of attention. For example, she was seen wearing a custom jacket jersey made by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Out of nowhere, Kristin's Instagram numbers grew up to 246%.