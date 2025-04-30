Is Henry Cavill coming back for The Witcher season 5? Explained

The Witcher is an American fantasy drama television series created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, based on the eponymous book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

Henry Cavill stars in the show as Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter known as a Witcher. Cintran princess Ciri, played by Freya Allan, is his ‘destiny.’ The series first premiered on December 20, 2019, on Netflix.

As far as Henry Cavill's return is concerned, he will not be making a comeback in season 5 of The Witcher. After season 3, he formally left the show, declaring in October 2022 on his Instagram account that he would be leaving his position as Geralt of Rivia.

Cavill expressed his appreciation for his time on the show and extended his support to Liam Hemsworth, who is set to take over the role starting in season 4.

The series has three seasons and twenty-four episodes so far, and each episode is approximately 47–67 minutes long. The Witcher has received an 80% score on the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes.

Exploring the plot of The Witcher

The Netflix adaptation of The Witcher begins with the three main characters, Geralt of Rivia, crown princess Cirilla of Cintra aka Ciri, and the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg, scattered across different points in time. Throughout the course of season 1, the show covers formative events taking place at three different time periods before merging into a single timeline.

Before Ciri is born, Geralt saves his parents' life at their wedding, and then unknowingly claims her as his reward by invoking the Law of Surprise. It is an ancient custom in the Continent by which a lifesaver is entitled to return at any point in time and take something or someone from the person he saved.

Geralt asks Urcheon, Ciri’s father, to give him something that he does not know he possessed. It is revealed at that moment that his wife is with child, and Ciri becomes linked with Gerald by destiny. When the two finally meet, Geralt becomes Ciri’s protector and helps her fight against various forces pursuing her for her Elder Blood and powerful magic.

In season 2, Geralt trains and guards Ciri at Kaer Morhen, while Yennefer struggles with losing her abilities. As political groups and magical forces vie for Ciri's abilities, season 3 intensifies tensions, culminating in treachery and tragedy at the sorcerers' stronghold of Aretuza.

Everything to know about The Witcher season 5

Netflix has announced season 5 to be the last in the series. An official release date has not been released for season 5. Filming for season 4 wrapped up in October 2024, with principal photography of season 5 underway, bringing the show's journey to a close. Casting director, Sophie Holland told Deadline:

"We’re just about to start filming on season 4 with Liam Hemsworth. And there will be a short gap then we go straight into season five."

The show's official account announced the following in a post on X on April 18, 2024:

"It's official, The Witcher season 4 is in production. But that's not all, we're already planning season 5, which will be the final season and bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent."

