Fact Check: Is Mindhunter being renewed for a third season? Viral poster debunked

Recently, a viral poster about the renewal status of Mindhunter season 3 has been making rounds on social media. Naturally, it has sent fans of the show into a frenzy, as they have been waiting for years for an update. Released on February 8, 2025, the post has been liked by thousands and shared by an equal number of people excited to see their hopes come true.

Ad

However, fans may be disappointed to learn that the poster is not real. The page that shared it, YODA BBY ABY, along with other information about the upcoming season, is satirical. The page specializes in creating fictional posters and announcements. Their description indicates their intent and reads:

"I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news."

Ad

Trending

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Mindhunter season 3 poster doing the rounds on social media is fake

Ad

The recently circulating Mindhunter season 3 poster is indeed fake. As mentioned earlier, there is no truth to the poster shared by YODA BBY ABY, which has been garnering rapid views and likes on social media. The page is entirely dedicated to satire, and its posts should not be taken seriously. Nevertheless, it has still managed to excite audiences.

The original post from the page, which sparked speculation about the show's return, features a picture of characters Holden Ford and Bill Tench, played by Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, respectively. The accompanying text reads:

Ad

"MINDHUNTER!!!! IT'S BACK!!! Step into the shadows once more with Mindhunter Season 3. The hunt for the BTK killer continues, as cryptic clues and inner demons challenge our team. Set in 1982, the boundaries between profiler and criminal fade, in a gripping psychological chase where understanding the mind is the ultimate game."

Also read: 7 crime dramas to watch if you love The Hunting Party.

Ad

Why was Mindhunter season 3 cancelled?

Ad

Mindhunter's second season concluded in mid-2019. Since then, fans have been vocal about wanting a third season. However, updates on its renewal have always been scarce. In early 2023, fans were in for a disappointment when it was confirmed that the show would not be returning for a third season.

While Netflix did not provide specific reasons for this decision, David Fincher, one of the series' primary showrunners, shared some insights during an interview with the French publication Le Journal du Dimanche that hinted at possible reasons for the cancellation. He expressed pride in the first two seasons but noted:

Ad

"I’m very proud of the first two seasons. But it’s a very expensive show and, in the eyes of Netflix, we didn’t attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment [for Season 3].”

He also mentioned that he had no hard feelings towards the network, as they had supported him in numerous ways with the show. He pointed out that the network played a key role in getting the show off the ground from the very beginning, and without their help, it wouldn't have been possible. Additionally, he expressed his appreciation for the network's assistance with some of his other projects, including Mank and The Killer.

Ad

All episodes of Mindhunter seasons 1 and 2 are currently available for streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback