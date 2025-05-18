Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 7 ending explained: What does the wolves symbolize?

Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 7 is set in a dystopian world where humans have colonized the solar system but have seemingly lost their inherent humaneness. In an arena orbiting Jupiter's moon Europa, gladiators are made to race with dinosaurs for the entertainment of the ruling class.

The protagonist of the story, one of the gladiators, brings up the analogy of the wolves multiple times in her inner monologue in the course of the event. The wolves symbolize freedom to run free without being subjected to the whims of overloads.

The wolves are also pack animals, and are brute force of nature when they hunt together, observes the gladiator, seemingly hinting that the only way to successfully rise up against an oppressive ruling class is for the oppressed to band together. The philosophy is seen in action when she teams up with a Tyrannosaurus Rex and brings the sport to a brutal end.

Titled The Screaming of the Tyrannosaur, Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 7 is directed by series creator Tim Miller and produced by Blue Studio. The story is written by Stant Litore, and the episode has a runtime of 12 minutes, excluding the end credits.

The events of the gladiator race in Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 7

To celebrate the union between two nobles in the solar system, a race with gladiators and triceratops is organized in a space arena. It begins with six participants from each group, with the announcer ominously stating that some of them will die by the end. The gladiators are armed with a grappling contraption on their wrists, allowing them to get on top of the dinosaurs.

Soon, they start to kill each other off, and in the end, only the protagonist and her apparent romantic interest remain. First, they kiss and then they fight, with the protagonist skillfully knocking the other off the charging triceratops without killing them. She wins the race fair and square, but the organizer has a new challenge waiting for her.

To increase the spectacle for the audience, a Tyrannosaurus Rex is released in the arena, which kills the other surviving gladiator and charges at the protagonist and her triceratops.

The duo gives a good fight, but the triceratops falls in the end, and both the protagonist and the tyrannosaur sustain serious injury. However, in that moment of vulnerability, the two of them bond over their shared state of captivity and team up to attack the noble couple, Lord Chalon of Europa and Duchess Saraka of Callisto, who are to be married.

The tyrannosaur eats Saraka, and the protagonist kills Chalon, but the attempt costs them their lives. However, even in their final moments, they connect with each other, knowing that they will now be truly free.

How to watch Love, Death & Robots volume 4?

The complete Love, Death & Robots volume 4, comprising 10 episodes, was released on Netflix on May 15, 2025. Viewers can stream the latest installment, along with the three previous seasons of the adult animated anthology series, on the platform by subscribing to plans starting from $7.99 per month, with ads.

For an ad-free experience, the plan can be upgraded to Standard, priced at $17.99 per month, or Premium, which allows 4K streaming, at $24.99 per month.

