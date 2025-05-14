What time will Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 be released on Netflix? Release timings for all regions

Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 is the new season of Netflix's adult animated anthology series created by Tim Miller. Across three seasons, the show has touched down on many different genres, from science fiction to fantasy and horror to comedy.

Ad

Three years after the third season wrapped up, Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 is scheduled for release on Netflix on May 15, 2025, at midnight PT. Unlike the third season, which had nine episodes, this one has ten.

According to a press release from Netflix published on May 8, 2025, the new episode will feature scheming cats, T. rex gladiators, and household appliances that require better work-life balance.

Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 premieres on May 15, 2025

Ad

Trending

As previously mentioned, Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 will premiere with all ten new episodes on Netflix on Wednesday, May 15, 2025, at midnight Pacific Time.

Since broadcast times differ by region, the table below outlines when the show will premiere on Netflix across six major time zones.

Time Zone Date Time Hawaii Standard Time Tuesday, May 14, 2025 6 pm Alaska Standard Time Tuesday, May 14, 2025 8 pm Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, May 15, 2025 12 am Mountain Standard Time Wednesday, May 15, 2025 1 am Central Standard Time Wednesday, May 15, 2025 2 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, May 15, 2025 3 am

Ad

How to watch Love, Death + Robots Volume 4?

Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 will be available for streaming on Netflix (Image via Getty)

This is an original Netflix series, so new episodes are released exclusively on the platform for fans to watch with a valid subscription. The standard subscription price to the platform with ads is $8 per month. The standard plan costs $18 per month and allows streaming on 2 supported devices at the same time.

Ad

The premium plan is priced at $25 per month and supports up to 4 devices simultaneously. Additionally, if you want to share your account with someone outside your household, you'll need the premium plan and must pay an extra $8 per person.

What is the plot of Love, Death + Robots Volume 4?

Ad

Love, Death + Robots has been an anthology series since its premiere in 2019. The upcoming series will follow the same format, and a different creative team has worked on every episode.

According to the episode guide Netflix released on April 24, 2025, none of the episodes is a sequel to an episode released in either of the past three seasons. Volume 3 notably made an exception to that with the release of the episode, Three Robots: Exit Strategies, which is a sequel to the Volume 1 episode, Three Robots.

Ad

The episode guide also revealed that this season will feature a cat who wants to dominate the world and a puppet version of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. MrBeast, Kevin Hart, John Oliver, Niecy Nash, John Boyega, Rahul Kohli, and Rhys Darby will star in the series.

Also read: 7 shows to watch while waiting for Black Mirror season 7

What happened at the end of Love, Death + Robots Volume 3?

Ad

Jibaro, the ninth and final episode of Volume 3, aired on May 20, 2022, along with the other eight episodes. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alberto Mieglo directed it and Pinkman.TV from Spain was the animation studio behind it.

In the episode, a knight named Jibaro was revealed to be immune to an adorned siren's call. Her call had led many other knights and priests to kill each other and then drown themselves in the river.

Ad

Jibaro escaped unscathed, and this piqued the siren's interest. She went and slept beside Jibaro at night. They became infatuated with each other. However, when the siren bit Jibaro's tongue during a kiss, the latter knocked her unconscious.

Jibaro got greedy and ripped off the precious stones from the siren's body, which seriously harmed her. Then, he threw her into the river, and her magical blood dissolved in the river's water.

Ad

Jibaro miraculously got back his hearing after drinking from the same river. However, it was only a matter of time before his greed cost him his life because he could now hear the siren's call, which led him to drown himself in that same river.

Love, Death + Robots is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More