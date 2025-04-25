Is MrBeast in Love, Death + Robots season 4? Explained

Love, Death + Robots season 4 is set to return with a fresh batch of thrilling and visually captivating episodes. The animated anthology series, which blends sci-fi, fantasy, and horror, will premiere on May 15, 2025, on Netflix.

Ad

The show has not had new episodes in three years, so fans are very excited about its upcoming return. The new season will present a good mix of humor and horror, along with interesting creatures and landscapes from the future.

This season, MrBeast joins a star-studded voice cast that features Kevin Hart, John Oliver, John Boyega, and Niecy Nash. He lends his voice to an episode titled The Screaming of the Tyrannosaur, where he takes on the role of a host overseeing brutal gladiator battles.

Ad

Trending

Set in a futuristic colosseum filled with genetically altered gladiators and enormous dinosaurs, this episode will showcase fast-paced action.

MrBeast is in Love, Death + Robots season 4

Ad

MrBeast's involvement in Love, Death + Robots season 4 adds a unique twist to the show. Renowned for his YouTube fame and large-scale philanthropic projects, he is now venturing into voice acting for animated series.

In The Screaming of the Tyrannosaur, MrBeast hosts a terrible gladiatorial fight in a high-tech arena. Fierce fighters on genetically modified dinosaurs engage in combat in this futuristic war. His role at the forefront of this fast-paced competition helps guide spectators through the chaos.

Ad

Read More: Love, Death & Robots season 4: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Ad

The episode is directed by Tim Miller, renowned for his work on Deadpool and Terminator: Dark Fate. The high-energy scenes are complemented by cutting-edge animation produced by Blur Studio, a long-time collaborator with Love, Death + Robots. This episode features thrilling dinosaur gladiators and promises to be one of the standout segments of the season.

Also Read: What is the order to watch Love Death and Robots?

More about Love, Death + Robots season 4

Ad

Ad

Tim Miller and David Fincher are spearheading the production of Love, Death + Robots season 4. Jennifer Yuh Nelson returns as supervising director, and her direction ensures a perfect balance of humor, darkness, and action. Creator Tim Miller stated in an interview with Tudum published on April 24, 2025,

"I try to get a mix of horror, sci-fi, and fantasy, and we work with some really fucking fantastic writers and artists.”

Ad

Producer David Fincher expressed about the movie in an interview with Tudum,

"Our hope is that people begin to understand that this is a boundary-less sandbox. You know, we want to be able to play. We just want to be able to surprise people and show them stuff that hopefully scares them, or gives them the giggles: eye candy worth 11 minutes or six minutes of their time.”

Ad

The animation styles continue to be varied, with each episode brought to life by different studios from around the world. This season's voice cast includes some big names. Alongside MrBeast, Kevin Hart, John Boyega, Rhys Darby, and Niecy Nash lend their voices to different characters.

Read More: Netflix’s Adolescence is already breaking records, proving it’s more than just another drama

Love, Death + Robots season 4 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More