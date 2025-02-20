Why fans shouldn't expect Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 11? Reasons explored

Following the release of its episode 10, fans may anticipate Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 11 soon. However, they should not expect it, at least for now, as the final episode of the first season of the Spider-Man animated series premiered on February 19, 2025.

However, this does not mean that a Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 11 will never come out. Currently, the show has been renewed till season 3, with works for season 2 already being done.

Given that the ending of the show features a lot of set ups to the future, fans can expect those threads to be continued in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 11 when season 2 drops. However, a release date for season 2 has not been revealed yet by Disney+.

What can fans expect from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 11?

Whenever Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 11 premieres, fans can expect a lot from it. At the end of season 1, fans got to see many set ups for future plot threads.

Most importantly, they got the big reveal of Peter's father Richard Parker being alive as May Parker went to visit him to prison. Several questions related to his past, and how he is alive remain to be seen, but fans expect those to be answered in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 11.

However, talking about the wider season 2 itself, fans can expect a bunch of other things to take place as well. Given that the end of season 1 sets up a symbiote storyline too, fans can expect to see more of that going forward and exactly what Norman Osborn will do with the piece of the leftover symbiote. However, talking about Norman, he has his own skeletons in the closet as well.

The ending of the series sets him up to become Green Goblin in the future. With more about his glider being revealed and with Oscorp having secrets of his own, the groundwork for him becoming Green Goblin has already been laid out. Besides, there are more villains that have been teased as well.

The show also puts an emphasis on Lonnie Lincoln becoming Tombstone after his skin becomes indestructible and he starts becoming greyer in color. Otto Octavius is also teased to become Doctor Octopus after he chalks out his iconic arms from the comics in his prison cell.

Furthermore, in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 11, Harry Osborn's new company may welcome a range of known faces in the next season. As seen on the board behind Harry, he likely sends his mail to Ned Leeds, Emmy Choi, and more.

What is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man about?

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is an animated series that puts a new spin on the iconic Wallcrawler from Marvel Comics. The show focuses on a younger Peter Parker who is in high school and trying to be a superhero at the same time as well. The official synopsis for the show reads:

"'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots."

The show stars Hudson Thames as Spider-Man, Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln, and more.

The entire first season of the show is currently streaming on Disney+.

