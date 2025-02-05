Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 3 to 5 ending explained: Does Lonnie Lincoln become Tombstone?

Three new episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man were released on Disney+ today on February 5, 2025. Titled Secret Identity Crisis, Hitting the Big Time, and The Unicorn Unleashed, the episodes focus on Peter Parker working with Norman Osborn as the billionaire CEO figures out who it is under the mask.

Aside from that, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 3 to 5 also focus on Lonnie Lincoln. Joining the 1/10th gang, Lincoln becomes its member under some very dire circumstances, and by the end of the fifth episode, he earns the name of Tombstone. So far, it's clear that the show is building him up to be the villain from the comics.

What happens in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 3 to 5?

Lonnie Lincoln joins a gang

Lonnie Lincoln alongside Peter Parker (Image via Disney+)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 3 to 5 put a major focus on Lonnie Lincoln. It is quickly established that he has some troubles going on with his little brother back home, and it all comes to a head here. When Lonnie finds that his brother is part of the 1/10th gang, he proposes him joining them in exchange for his brother going free. However, this comes with its own set of problems.

As Lonnie starts reluctantly working more for the gang, his school life starts getting affected as well. He is then pulled into a fight against the Scorpions gang led by Mac Gargan. The 1/10th's leader, Big Donovan, puts immense pressure on Lonnie as well, which further affects him.

During the gang fight between the 1/10th and the Scorpions, Lonnie saves Big Donovan from getting stabbed, which earns him the nickname Tombstone. It is very much clear that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is building up origins for many villains throughout its 10 episodes.

The same can be said for Mac Gargan as well, considering that he does go on to become the villain known as the Scorpion in the comics as well.

Peter Parker and Norman Osborn team up

Peter Parker finding out that Norman knows about his secret (Image via Disney+)

After Norman gets to know that Peter is Spider-Man, he proposes a team-up with the superhero and also promises him that he will get to keep his internship at Oscorp. While Peter is nervous about going through with this, Norman taps into his comms and helps him defeat two villains, which does give the Webhead the reassurance to join Osborn in his proposed venture.

Norman also gives Peter a new suit, which turns out to be the Future Foundation suit from the comics. However, when Peter gets back to Oscorp after a mission, he accidentally unmasks himself in front of Harry Osborn. After much consideration, Norman puts Harry in charge of helping Spider-Man, and Peter and he strike up a friendship as well.

Harry also helps Peter stop the Unicorn in the fifth episode, and they discover a conspiracy that goes deep. Turns out, all the villains Peter has been fighting throughout the series have had their weapons developed by the same manufacturer, and it also turns out to be the big reveal of these three episodes.

Enter Dr. Octopus

Doctor Otto Octavius in the series (Image via Disney+)

Dr. Otto Octavius makes his debut in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. In the show so far, Peter has fought an arsonist with fire gloves, a Bonnie and Clyde-inspired set of criminals with speed boots and laser knives, and a beam-shooting unicorn—and all their weapons were developed by none other than Dr. Otto Octavius in the show.

It is revealed that he is providing these criminals with weapons for a huge sum of money, and he harbors deep jealousy for other tech CEOs too, such as Tony Stark and Norman Osborn. He hopes to be as big as them—and it looks like going forward in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, fans will get to see the character don the tentacles as well.

For further updates on the ongoing Marvel animated series, be sure to stay tuned with us.

