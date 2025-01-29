Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premiere ending explained: Does Norman Osborn know about Peter's secret?

The first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premiered today, January 29, 2025, on Disney+. Titled Amazing Fantasy and The Parker Luck, the episodes focus on Peter getting his powers as he tries to juggle his personal life as well. It also introduces viewers to the brand-new cast of characters they will be following in the show.

The second episode of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man ends with Norman Osborn discovering that Peter is Spider-Man, and it looks like that will be a major plotline going forward. The first two episodes also portray a different look at how Peter ended up getting his powers, as some multiversal shenanigans are involved here as well.

What happens in the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premiere?

Peter Parker gets his powers

Spider-Man saves Harry Osborn (Image via Marvel)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man opens with Peter being late on his first day to Midtown High. It's immediately established that this version of Peter Parker lives with his Aunt May, and he recently lost his Uncle Ben as well. However, he doesn't exactly get his powers after being bitten by a radioactive spider during a field trip but rather through completely different means.

He is still bitten by a spider, but it's more multiversal in nature. At the start of the episode, Doctor Strange is seen to be fighting with a symbiotic creature. A portal is opened up in the sky through which both of them come into the world of this Spider-Man, and through that portal a spider enters this universe as well.

During the fight, Strange is able to apprehend the creature, and Peter also gets to be heroic by saving his friend Nico; however, the spider ends up biting him. He then falls to the ground as the show flashes forward into the future, and Peter has already spent the last few months being Spider-Man.

Peter gets an internship at Oscorp

Peter at Midtown High with his friends (Image via Marvel)

Throughout the first episode, it is shown that Peter is building new relationships throughout his school. His best friend is Nico, and he also befriends Lonnie Lincoln, the star quarterback who is also dating Peter's crush, Pearl. However, Peter is able to set aside his differences and embrace Lonnie as his friend too.

However, the big stinger comes at the end. With the show not being set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it does get to play around a bit and portray a few things differently. Just as Peter is introduced in Captain America: Civil War with Tony Stark talking to Aunt May, in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man the scene plays out the same, but it's Norman Osborn instead of Iron Man.

Norman then tells Peter that Oscorp is looking for promising prospects and offers him an internship. He then asks him to come by Oscorn the next day, as his internship is set to start then as well.

Norman Osbron discovers Peter's secret

Norman Osborn in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Image via Marvel)

In episode 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter is shown still doing his normal school activities while also trying to make it to his Oscorp internship on time. At Oscorp, he is introduced to his peers, which also includes Amadeus Cho. Peter is eventually selected to work with Carla Connors, who is a gender-flipped version of Curt Connors from the comics, for her energy division.

However, Peter has to quickly leave from his internship as he notices that a building is on fire. He then fights a supervillain who is responsible for the crime, but he is late to make it back to Oscorp. He is then called to Norman Osborn's office and thinks that he is going to get fired. However, Norman flips his computer monitor only to reveal that he knows that Peter is Spider-Man.

He gets to know this as Peter apparently changes outfits on the Oscorp staircase and is caught by cameras while doing so. It certainly looks like going into future episodes, fans will get to see Norman Osborn be Peter's new mentor—just like how Tony Stark was in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—but there will be a different dynamic at play here.

Fans can tune in for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 3, 4, and 5 when they premiere on February 5, 2025.

