5 most interesting Venom team-ups explored as the symbiote goes to help Asgard in 'Thor #27'

Venom and Thor will team up in Thor #27 as the goliaths battle a new threat to Earth. The King of Asgard and Eddie Brock are set to fight alongside each other in Donny Cates and Nic Klein's ongoing Thor series in July. Starting with issue 27, Marvel's most popular characters will appear on the page together.

However, this isn't the first time where Venom has had a very interesting team up with another superhero. Throughout Marvel's history, the iconic symbiote has had multiple team-ups with a wide variety of characters. So much so, that he is nowadays perceived more as an anti-hero than he is as a villain. Let's explore five of the infamous symbiote's most interesting team-ups in comics.

Top 5 of Venom's most interesting team-ups include Hulk, Carnage, Spider-Man, and more

5) Venom and Carnage (Venom vs Carnage)

Venom and Carnage (Image via Marvel Comics)

Both the Symbiote in Black and Carnage, throughout the history of the Marvel universe, have bonded with each ohter and have been sworn enemies as well. But during the Venom vs Carnage storyline, the symbiote and Carnage bonded together to take down his spawn.

The Lethal Protector wanted to kill the symbiote because he didn't want another mess on his hands and Carnage wanted to kill it because he didn't want another red symbiote roaming around. However, they found a middle ground and fought alongside each other.

4) Merging with a dinosaur

Merging with a Dinosaur (Image via Marvel Comics)

Old Man Logan was a story that was filled with a huge number of surprises and different takes on the Marvel comics heroes. One of those takes was the Lethal Protector merging with a T-Rex to tail Wolverine and Hawkeye.

With him tailing them throughout the desert, the T-Rex finally caught up with them and engaged the duo in a small skirmish. While the merging of the pair itself is quite cool, the symbiote was quickly destroyed by Black Bolt.

3) The Lethal Protector and Hulk

The Lethal Protector and Hulk (Image via Marvel Comics)

When our Symbiote in Black turned into a good guy, he did what every good person with a super-powered alien attached to them would do, help people. So this one-shot comic saw the Lethal Protector teaming up with The Incredible Hulk.

When Venom was trying to protect people from an earthquake, he crossed paths with the Hulk. Both of them fought, but the symbiote was able to convince Hulk that he had changed for good. Both of them then weirdly teamed up to so that the symbiote could turn into a professional wrestler. Sadly, fans never get a resolution to this storyline as the comic just ended after that.

2) Joining the Sinister Twelve

Mac Gargan as the Symbiote in Black (Image via Marvel Comcis)

After the Symbiote in Black bonded with Scorpion aka Mac Gargan, they decided to join Norman Osborn's Sinister Twelve. Mac Gargan's merging with the symbiote was lauded by fans as many thought this was a great addition to the Marvel Universe itself.

While, of course, the Sinister Twelve didn't last for long, this led to a partnership between the symbiote and Norman Osborn. This would help Gargan then join the the supervillain team Thunderbolts and also the Dark Avengers.

1) Fighting alonsgide Spider-Man

The Lethal Protector and Spider-Man (Image via Marvel Comics)

During the symbiote family drama storyline, Venom: Lethal Protector, it saw the infamous symbiote fight a bunch of new symbiotes that were spawned by Ravencroft Institute. Of course, seeing he needed help, Spider-Man travelled to San Francisco to help the Lethal Protector himself.

Setting aside their differences, both of them teamed up to take down the remaining symbiotes and to put an end to their madness. On many other occasions, Spidey and the Symbiote in Black have teamed up multiple times to take down Carnage as well.

