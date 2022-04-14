Wolverine, Ms Marvel, Moon Knight and Venom team up in upcoming comic series

Moon Knight, Wolverine, Venom and more are all going to join Ms Marvel in an upcoming comic book series. Set to release in July, this new comic titled Ms Marvel & Wolverine will see a bunch of new heroes come to Kamala Khan's aid when a new evil arises.

Written by Jody Houser and with art from Ze Carlos, the series is intended to lay the groundwork for future storylines for Kamala Khan. Newcomers should find it easy to get into the story here as this is intended to be a jumping on point for a new generation of Kamala Khan stories.

The story has been described as a Marvel-Universe spanning story as we delve further into Kamala Khan's story. Facing a new unexpected evil, Kamala will need all the help she can get to defeat it.

As previously mentioned, Kamala Khan will be joined by Wolverine, Venom and Moon Knight in a series of these oversized one-shots, which will be written by Jody Houser. Houser will be joined by artist Ze Carlos for the first title that will kick off with Ms Marvel & Wolverine Issue #1.

These three issues will then chronicle Kamala Khan's journey as she will spend it fighting alongside some of the most decorated heroes in the Marvel Universe.

The official plot synopsis for the comic says,

When a mysterious threat lands in New York City, Kamala Khan takes matters into her own embiggened hands - but with Krakoan security tech compromised, you can bet Wolverine and the X-Men won't be far behind. The best there is at what he does teams up with one of the Marvel Universe's most lauded heroes in an action-packed adventure for the ages!

Speaking about the comic, Houser said:

"I'm thrilled to be back playing in the Marvel super hero sandbox, especially with a character as vital as Ms Marvel.Teaming her up with some of the darker heroes of the 616 shows just how bright her light really is."

Marvel Comics Editor Mark Basso also said:

"Ms Marvel is such a powerful and versatile member of the MU, and putting her in a huge scale adventure shoulder to shoulder with harder-edged heroes like Venom, Moon Knight and Wolverine is going to maybe surprise some readers with her range."

Basso further added:

"If you missed her earlier adventures, know this: Kamala Khan is a super hero. Full stop. And when you get her in the mix with a crew like this, you know something big is going down."

These quotes from the creative have us excited for where these stories will lead. You can also look forward to the upcoming Ms Marvel series that is set to premiere this summer on Disney+. The show will star Iman Vellani, who after the series will appear in the upcoming MCU film The Marvels as well.

As for Moon Knight, you can check out his show currently streaming on Disney+ with Oscar Isaac in the titular role.

