Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale ending explained: How is the cameo at the end related to Peter?

The Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale premiered today on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, and brought a close to the first season of the show. The two-parter finale featured episodes 9 and 10 titled Hero or Menace and If This Be My Destiny and they featured Peter as he tried fully embracing his identity as a superhero.

Warning: Spoilers for the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to follow. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale featured many set ups to season 2 of the series. From teasing Doctor Octopus to even setting up the Symbiote storyline, the show's ending was packed with surprises. However, the biggest stinger came right at the end of the show when a cameo revealed that one of Peter Parker's parents was alive.

The Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale teases

Peter's father is alive in the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale (Image via Disney)

In the comics, Peter Parker is an orphan. It is never really revealed how they died, but in every iteration it's either revealed that they die in a plane crash or are spies on the run. However, the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale takes a page out of The Amazing Spider-Man 2's book and reveals that Peter Parker's father is actually alive and not dead like it was believed.

Earlier in the show, Peter calls himself an orphan hinting at the fact that he may not know his father is alive. This is revealed when May Parker goes to visit someone in prison and it is revealed that Richard Parker is alive and doing well. However, the million dollar question is, how is Richard Parker alive and why is he in jail?

The question will surely be answered in season 2 of the show, but until then, writer Jeff Trammell has delivered enough questions to keep fans guessing.

Spider-Man's origins are further explained through time-travel shenanigans

Peter finally gets his iconic costume in the season finale (Image via Marvel)

Norman Osborn has nefarious plans cooking

The climax of this season eventually leads fans to what Norman Osborn has been up to. It is revealed that he secretly took Peter's DNA and is experimenting on spiders so that he can create more Spider-Men of his own. It is also revealed that he used the machines that were created during the Oscorp internship to secretly create a wormhole into space.

When Peter and the rest of the interns learn about this, they aren't immediately on board with the plan and question Norman about it. However, right before Norman is set to switch on the machine, Doctor Strange shows up and warns him that he is about to do something wrong. However, Norman ignores him and turns on the machine anyways out of which a symbiotic creature from space steps out.

Doctor Strange and Spider-Man fight the creature

This leads to Peter suiting up and fighting the creature alongside Doctor Strange. While he asks him if he wasn't at Midtown High a few months ago fighting the same creature, Strange looks at him confused. However, the machine eventually breaks which leads to the wormhole turning off and Peter says that he will repair it while Strange continues to fight the monster.

He then uses the Eye of Agamotto and opens a portal to take the fight elsewhere. However, the portal ends up taking him back to 6 months earlier when Peter had gotten bitten. This effectively connects the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale with its first episode as a spider sneaks out of Oscorp as well and enters the portal.

However, Strange is able to get the monster back into the present. Then, he, along with Peter, throw it back into space destroying Norman's machine as well, but a bit of the symbiote is left behind on Earth. Later on, amidst the rubble, Norman discovers the alien symbiote and looks at it in shock.

Peter quits team Spider-Man

Peter then decides to not work with Norman Osborn again and quits team Spider-Man. He lets Harry know about this and he says that he understands too, but Nico gives him the idea to start his own company so that he can employ geniuses like Peter. Harry then starts his company in the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale and employs a bunch of young and rising scientists.

At the end of the show, Peter has a pep talk with Doctor Strange and asks him that since he can go into the past, he might be able to go into the future as well and if he can tell him what to expect. However, Strange tells Peter that even if he could have, he wouldn't have told it to Peter and that he knows that whatever comes next, Spider-Man is ready for it.

In an ending montage, Nico is also revealed to have some sort of powers as her necklace lights up revealing that there is more to her than meets the eye. Given that in the comics she is a part of the superhero team known as Runaway, she will certainly have more to do in season 2.

The Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale teases more villains

Otto Octavius gets a villainous tease in the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

At the end of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale, fans get to see hints about more villains. In episode 9, during his fight with Scorpion, fans got to see Lonnie be exposed to a chemical which caused him to get indestructible skin. By the end of the episode, it was showcased that his skin is secretly starting to turn into a concrete-like color hinting at his full transformation into Tombstone.

Alongside that, fans also get to see Otto Octavius make a sketch of his iconic arms hinting that he will be turning into Doctor Octopus into the future as well. The Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale also further hints at Norman turning into the Green Goblin by further mentioning the glider. Additionally, with the leftover symbiote, fans are sure to get a Venom sometime down the line.

Fans can currently tune in for the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale on Disney+.

