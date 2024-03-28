Ultimate Spider-Man #3 recap: Do Peter Parker and Green Goblin team up? Explained  

Ultimate Spider-Man #3 brought us an unlikely team-up that no one expected. The comic written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by artist Marco Checchetto followed Peter Parker as he donned a new Spider-Man suit and took to the roofs of New York to investigate the Green Goblin situation only to find himself in an alliance that will shock the fans of the Webhead.

In classic spidey fashion, Ultimate Spider-Man #3 presents interesting buildups not only for Peter Parker but his supporting characters as well. While the previous issue didn't focus much on J. Jonah Jameson and Uncle Ben, the new issue tells us what the duo is up to and what's to come next in the issues following this.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers. Reader's discretion advised.

Peter Parker finally dons the classic costume in Ultimate Spider-Man #3

Expand Tweet

In the previous outing, we saw Peter Parker's daughter, May Parker, figure out that her father was the man in black jumping from rooftop to rooftop. However, while she was initially scared she came around and told Peter that he needs to change his suit as it was scary for her. She then gave him the idea to put a spider on her suit that would help him be likable.

The start of Ultimate Spider-Man #3 sees the duo of the father and daughter try on new Spidey suits as they help decide which ones are the best. May finally lands on the classic red and blue suit for Peter and then both of them take it out to test it.

Uncle Ben and J. Jonah Jameson track the Green Goblin

Expand Tweet

While Peter is out being Spider-Man, Uncle Ben and J. Jonah Jameson continue their partnership in trying to open a new publication after being let go by the Daily Bugle in Ultimate Spider-Man #3. The duo purchase a run-down place together to open their new office and are visited by Peter.

While Jameson is hesitant to share further details with Peter as he is still employed at the Daily Bugle, Uncle Ben explains that it is a cautious concern. At the same moment, Peter notices a map of New York with locations marked on it which Ben and Jameson explain to be the Fisk sites that are being attacked by the Green Goblin.

Peter then reveals that the Bugle is trying not to focus on the Goblin issue because the Bugle is owned by Fisk now, and rather they are focusing on the new Man in Black (Spider-Man) who has been seen jumping on the city's rooftops.

Spider-Man and the Green Goblin team up in Ultimate Spider-Man #3

Expand Tweet

Following his talk with Ben and Jameson, Peter decides to stalk a Fisk site to see if the Goblin would show up. Ultimate Spider-Man #3 then gives us our first big moment with the Green Goblin as he is seen fighting Bullseye who seems to be working for Wilson Fisk, and Spider-Man decides to join the skirmish as well.

However, Ultimate Spider-Man #3 gives us one of the biggest moments of the comic when Green Goblin and Spider-Man work together to dispatch Bullseye with the villain escaping the duo. Goblin then deactivates Spider-Man's mask revealing Peter's identity, and takes off his mask too revealing himself to be Harry Osborn. The comic ends with Harry asking Peter if he would be up for a drink to discuss the Fisk issue.

Expand Tweet

It certainly looks like Jonathan Hickman wants to explore a partnership between the two first before turning them into each other's arch-nemesis and it certainly has us piqued to see what's going to come next. You can check out Ultimate Spider-Man #3 as it is out in comic book stores right now.