Ultimate Spider-Man #2 Review: A fun look at Peter Parker trying to be a superhero

With how well issue 1 stuck the landing, fans would have thought that Ultimate Spider-Man #2 wouldn't have been able to maintain the same momentum. However, writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Marco Checchetto brought another explosive issue that was just as good. With the new issues, they showed fans Peter Parker's first night out as a superhero in a very fun manner.

If issue 1 was about how the newer Peter Parker became Spider-Man, Ultimate Spider-Man #2 focused on him trying to be Spider-Man in this new world. There were brand-new developments and character dynamics created that just brought a warm feeling that fans haven't felt from a Spider-Man comic in a while.

Ultimate Spider-Man #2 brings an amazing warm feeling

Surprisingly, Ultimate Spider-Man #2 wasn't huge on the plot, which was a bit disappointing at first. However, the comic made up for it with just how many character developments it packed into the story. In the first few pages of the comic, Peter was seen interacting with Mary Jane and his kids, the latter of whom were scared about the new vigilante. Fans noticed that he is already happier here.

He has had all the responsibility, but now he has the power which makes it an endearing read as fans saw Peter interacting with his family quite optimistically. The comic then showed Peter's first night out as Spider-Man in Ultimate Spider-Man #2 and this was where the fun of the story began.

Peter quickly found out about Shocker, and he was the first villain that Peter interacted with. It's during this interaction that the comic shines. It perfectly highlights Parker's nature as Spider-Man by him being his normal naive self, and shows that he isn't the perfect hero from the get-go.

He is completely smashed by Shocker not just in their first, but the second encounter as well. This highlights how Peter might just need to be a better Spider-Man.

The comic presents a fun family dynamic too

Ultimate Spider-Man #2 heavily dives into the family dynamic of the Parkers two. While fans saw the relationship between Mary Jane and Peter in the last issue, this time around they saw the relationship between him and his daughter May. It also showed her finding out his identity as Spider-Man.

The moment was a really sweet one and showed Peter assuring her that she had nothing to worry about. It also showed how May immediately trusted her father and helped him keep his secret. May also helped her father design the spider-logo which will be added to his suit soon.

The comic also advanced the story between J. Jonah Jameson and Ben Parker with the duo discussing details about the attacks on Fisks. It showed them discussing what they were going to do with their new publication. On the villain forefront, fans saw the mysterious new Green Goblin (although everyone knew that it's Harry Osborn at this point) stalking Spider-Man. Not only that, but it looked like Wilson Fisk will be the main antagonist for the upcoming issues which certainly presented an interesting future angle.

Marco Checchetto's art continues to impress

At this point, Checchetto is easily making a case for himself as one of the best artists to have drawn the Web-Slinger. Just like issue 1, Ultimate Spider-Man #2 was a gorgeous outing that presents this new Ultimate Marvel universe grandly. The artwork is always on point.

Fans are treated to Peter's all-new black suit here (which does seem to be a bit like the symbiote) and Checchetto draws it in an absolutely professional way. Black hasn't looked this good on Spider-Man in a while now.

Verdict

Ultimate Spider-Man #2 makes another great case for why this is not only one of the best comic relaunches we have gotten in a while, but a genuinely great start to a Spider-Man story as well. With the huge setups here, fans can't wait to see where the story goes in the next few issues. The comic is available to buy in stores right now.