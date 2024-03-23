Ultimate Spider-Man #3 preview teases new Spidey suits, Bullseye to receive updated look

Ultimate Spider-Man #3 is set to release next week on March 27, 2024, and fans' excitement for the upcoming issue is extremely high. Being one of Marvel Comics' biggest and most successful comic relaunches of the past few years, the book has received major popularity as it focuses on an older Peter Parker who receives his powers much later in life. The official synopsis on Marvel's website reads:

"PETER PARKER'S NEW LIFE GETS EVEN MORE COMPLICATED… Spider-Man sizes up the new hero Green Goblin! As they team up to fight a new super villain, secrets about the corporations running North America are revealed… And you'll never guess who discovers Spider-Man's secret identity!"

Ahead of Ultimate Spider-Man #3's release, Marvel Comics released the first preview of the book and it looks like we are set to get some more Parker drama as we finally get to see some of the new suits that Peter Parker will be donning in his tenure as Spider-Man. Alongside that, artist Marco Checchetto also revealed a new look of the new Ultimate Universe's Bullseye.

Ultimate Spider-Man #3 sees Peter discuss new costumes with his daughter

According to the new preview that Marvel Comics released through AIPT, Ultimate Spider #3 will see Peter Parker discuss new ideas for his superhero costume with his daughter, May. Ultimate Spider-Man #2 already established that relationship after she accidentally figured out that her father was New York's new Wallcrawler when he returned home after a night of crime fighting.

The end of that book saw May draw Peter a concept art of what the potential suit could look like, and it seems that's how Peter will be receiving the classic suit in this new Ultimate Universe. Considering that Peter Parker was operating in an all-black suit, it certainly seems like he will be receiving a costume change.

The preview shows Peter trying on a bunch of other suits, with May disapproving of them, saying that she finds them too scary. Eventually, they decide on the classic red and blue suit.

Bullseye to receive an updated look

While Bullseye will not be appearing in the upcoming issue, artist Marco Checchetto revealed a new look for the supervillain that pays homage to the character's classic costume but still has shades of new to it. Instead of having a mouthpiece opening, Bullseye's new mask will cover his face completely.

The character also seems to have a bit more militarized look to him and will seemingly be aiding Spider-Man in his fight against Green Goblin if the cover for Ultimate Spider-Man #3 is anything to go by. It remains to be seen how Bullseye will fit into the story but if the previous issues are any indication, then he seems to be an enforcer for Wilson Fisk.

When does the book release?

Ultimate Spider-Man #3, written by Jonathan Hickman, with art done by Marco Checchetto, will be available for purchase at local comic book stores or online on March 27, 2024.

The first two issues are currently available for purchase.