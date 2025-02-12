Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 6 to 8 Ending explained: Does Peter get his iconic red and blue suit?

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 6 to 8 premiered on Disney+ on February 12, 2025, and began the second half of the series. The three new episodes were titled Duel With the Devil, Scorpion Rising, and Tangled Web. These episodes saw Peter once again go on a journey that not only interfered with his personal life but also showed him the struggles of being a superhero.

The new episodes for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man feature many surprises for fans. From fan-favorite heroes making an appearance to iconic villains having their time to shine here, the episodes pack in a lot. Not only that, but it also teases a brand-new suit for Peter at the end of episode 8 that fans will certainly get to see in the upcoming final two episodes of the season next week.

So, let's dig into the ending of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and see exactly what the show had in store for Peter this week around.

What happened in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 6 to 8?

Peter is finally getting his iconic suit

The Future Foundation suit in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Image via Marvel)

So far in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, fans have seen Peter Parker wear multiple Spider-suits. But the majority of the show so far has seen him wear his homemade suit and the Future Foundation suit provided by Norman Osborn. However, all that is set to change as episode 8 of the series has teased that Peter will finally be wearing his iconic red-and-blue suit from the comics in the final two outings.

Episodes 6 to 8 feature a huge curve for Peter. As he manages to juggle his friendship with Nico after she learns his secret and is disappointed by him, the hero is immediately pulled into another battle with Mac Gargan, who has turned into the Scorpion thanks to Doctor Otto Octavius. This leads to Peter showing up to stop Gargan when he attacks the 1/10th hideout.

While the hero is initially able to hold his own against Gargan, the villain does end up getting the upper hand on him and lays a brutal beatdown on Peter. Tearing his suit up to shreds as well, Peter is saved in the nick of time by Norman Osborn, who deploys his glider out to save him. However, this entire event leaves Peter heavily injured, and he reevaluates his time as a hero.

When he goes to ask advice from Norman Osborn about what to do, he tells him that "with great power comes great respect" (putting a spin on the iconic line from the comics), and this further leaves Peter confused. However, when a criminal event pops up on the radar, Peter wonders how he will be able to fight crime as his suit was torn to shreds.

But Harry reveals that he secretly developed a new suit for him based on his sketches. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 8 then ends on it being teased that Peter will finally be getting his iconic suit from the comics in the upcoming final two episodes of the series.

A gang war is brewing

Peter and Lonnie Lincoln in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Image via Marvel)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 6 to 8 also further Lonnie Lincoln's descent into becoming a full-fledged villain. As the gang rivalry between the 1/10th and the Scorpions continues to grow, Lincoln starts dedicating more of his time to Big Donovan. This leads to him also breaking up with Pearl and being kicked off from the school's football team as well.

Everything comes to a head when Mac Gargan attacks the 1/10th hideout, and this further raises tensions between the gangs. With Big Donovan then getting to know that it was Otto Octavius who supplied Gargan with the weapons, the 1/10th decided to pay his warehouse a visit to take a bit of gear for themselves as well.

As the gang war further begins to brew, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is clearly setting up Lonnie to become Tombstone by the end of the series as he continues to further go into a life of crime.

The show further builds up its villains

Otto Octavius in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Image via Marvel)

Aside from Lonnie Lincoln becoming Tombstone, the show further continues to build up its villains as well. Fans finally get their first hint at Norman Osborn becoming the Green Goblin in episode 7 of the series. When Peter is getting beaten up by Gargan, Norman deploys a glider to save him.

As fans may already know, Green Goblin is known for having a glider in the comics, and it is a very distinguishable quality of him. Not only that, but Daredevil is featured in the new batch of episodes as well, and he breaks into Oscorp to spy on Norman. When Spider-Man tries stopping him, he tells the young hero that Norman has secrets of his own that he is hiding.

But aside from Norman Osborn, the show is also currently building up Otto Octavius to become Doctor Octopus. It is revealed by Norman that he and Octavius used to be colleagues before, but due to the latter not getting his recognition for his work, he ended up turning to a life of crime.

When Otto's location is revealed to the authorities, the villain has his mechanical arms take them out, but he is later apprehended by Iron Man, who shows up on the spot and takes him in. While it's unclear whether the two will fully dive into their villain personas this season, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has already sown the seeds for their antagonistic descent.

Tension between Peter and Nico

A still from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Image via Marvel)

Peter and Nico also end up going through a rough patch in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 6 to 8. As Peter is not able to make more time for her and has befriended Harry Osborn as well, Nico ends up thinking that he is ignoring her. This leads to Peter setting up a movie night at his place, inviting both Nico and Harry, but he has to leave in the middle of it as he is required by Norman.

As Nico and Harry are left alone together, he accidentally ends up revealing to her that Peter is Spider-Man, which further causes a rift between the two. She then starts ignoring Peter as she wonders why he kept such a big secret from her. However, the new episodes don't offer any resolutions on that end.

Fans can tune in for the three new episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man as they are streaming on Disney+ right now.

