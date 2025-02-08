Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 6 to 8: Release date, where to watch and more

Fans can tune in for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 6 to 8 when they premiere on Disney+ on February 12, 2025. The episodes Duel With the Devil, Scorpion Rising, and Tangled Web will premiere on the streaming service at 12 am Pacific Standard Time in the U.S.A.

Fans can expect many things in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 6 to 8. With the show entering its second half, fans can expect to see the drama continue with Lonnie Lincoln as Peter also tries to be the best superhero he can be.

Not to mention that other Marvel big names are also set to cameo in the upcoming episodes.

Release timing for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 6 to 8 explored

As previously mentioned, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 6 to 8 will premiere on February 12, 2025, at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time. However, the show will premiere at different times in different regions. The table below provides fans with when they can expect the show to premiere in their region.

Date Time Zone Wednesday, February 12, 2025 12:00 am Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, February 12, 2025 03:00 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 12, 2025 08:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 12, 2025 01:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 12, 2025 06:00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 12, 2025 09:00 am Central European Time

Where to watch Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 6 to 8?

Fans can tune in for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 6 to 8 exclusively on Disney+ when new episodes premiere next Wednesday in the United States of America and other regions the show is available in. However, to watch the series, fans will require a valid subscription to Disney+.

If fans already have a subscription to the service, the show will be available at no further cost.

Recap of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 3 to 5

Following Norman Osborn's discovery that Peter is Spider-Man, the billionaire offers to help the young superhero. Their partnership begins when Peter struggles to fight two supervillains, and Norman helps him figure out their weakness. This leads to Norman helping Peter design a suit, and after much trial and error, Spider-Man ends up receiving the Future Foundation suit from the comics.

However, while being Spider-Man, Peter accidentally reveals his identity to Harry Osborn, which leads to Norman enlisting his son in Team Spidey. Peter then uncovers a conspiracy that every supervillain he has fought so far has had their weapons developed by the same person. That person is revealed to be Dr. Otto Octavius. Peter and Harry then work together to take down a villain known as the Unicorn.

The episodes also focus heavily on Lonnie Lincoln and his personal life. With Lonnie's brother getting wrapped up in the 1/10th gang, he regretfully enlists himself in the group to ensure his brother goes free. This leads to Lonnie then missing out on his classes and football practice as he is pulled into Big Donovan's scheme and a gang war between the gang and their rivals The Scorpions.

When Lonnie is called into work as the 1/10th is set to go and fight the Scorpions, he ends up saving Big Donovan from getting stabbed by Mac Gargan. The fifth episode then ends with him earning the nickname of Tombstone.

What can fans expect from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 6 to 8?

Going into Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 6 to 8, fans can expect Lonnie to get further pulled into the schemes of the 1/10th gang as the show finally delves into his downfall. In the comics, Lonnie himself becomes the villain known as Tombstone, and fans can expect to see more of his origins occur here.

Aside from that, fans can also expect to see Peter have a run-in with Daredevil and Scorpion in the upcoming episodes.

For further updates on the show, stay tuned with us.

