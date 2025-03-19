Kiff season 3: Everything we know so far

Kiff season 3 is the upcoming installment of an animated musical comedy television series created by Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal and produced by Disney Television Animation in association with Titmouse, Inc.

The series centers around the adventures of a young, optimistic and happy-go-lucky anthropomorphic squirrel named Kiff Chatterley, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow rabbit.

Currently in its second season, Kiff season 3 was announced even before the ongoing installment premiered on March 15, 2025. Kiff season 2 had a two-episode premiere on March 15, 2025, at 10 a.m. ET/PT. The episodes were titled Kiff Has to Sneeze and Never Meet Your Mailboxes and were aired on the Disney Channel as well as Disney XD.

Kimiko Glenn and H Michael Croner voice the lead characters of Kiff and Barry in the show, which is set in the vibrant Table Town. The duo sets upon new heartwarming and humorous adventures in each episode, exploring the intricacies of friendship, school and life.

Where to watch Kiff season 3?

Kiff season 3 has been greenlit by Disney ahead of the season 2 premier of the animated series. The announcement was made via a press release on February 6, 2025.

As with the second season which debuted on March 15, Kiff season 3 is expected to be released on Disney Channel and Disney XD. It will be later made available for digital streaming on Disney+.

New episodes of the ongoing season air weekly on Saturdays at 10 a.m. ET/PT. The first season of Kiff is now available for streaming on Disney+, with season 2 set for a streaming debut later in the summer of 2025. Viewers who prefer to stream the show can subscribe to Disney+ with plans starting from $9.99 per month.

What is known about the plot of Kiff season 3?

Writing for Kiff season 3 has commenced as of March 7, 2025, with three episodes and two songs already completed.

Specific plot details for the upcoming installment haven't been released. However, fans can anticipate a continuation of Kiff and Barry's adventures in Table Town, exploring themes of friendship, community and self-discovery.

The second and ongoing season of Disney’s animated show has the duo embarking on a series of new escapades that delve deeper into their eccentric community, highlighting the unique blend of animals and magical creatures that inhabit their universe.

Kiff season 2 is notably set to feature guest appearances from renowned actors such as John Stamos, Judy Greer and Diane Morgan, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans.

Voice cast for the Disney animated series Kiff

The animated series Kiff features a talented ensemble of voice actors who bring its vibrant characters to life.

Kimiko Glenn, known for her roles in Orange Is the New Black and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, voices the titular character, Kiff Chatterley, an optimistic young squirrel. H Michael Croner lends his voice to Barry Buns, Kiff's gentle rabbit best friend.

The series also features Lauren Ash as Beryl Chatterley and James Monroe Iglehart as Martin Chatterley, Kiff's loving parents. Meanwhile, Barry’s family comprises his caring mother Mary Buns, social media influencer sister Terri Buns and aspiring DJ brother Harry Buns, voiced by Rachel House, Nichole Sakura and Josh Johnson, respectively.

Other cast members who add to the whimsical world of Table Town include Eric Bauza as Reggie, Vella Lovell as Candle Fox, Lucy Heavens as Helen and Nic Smal as Principal Secretary. All of them are expected to reprise their roles for the upcoming Kiff season 3.

