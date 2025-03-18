What is Kiff’s real name, and why was it kept a secret? Explained

Disney Channel's Kiff is an animated series for children created by Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal. It's produced by Disney Television Animation in partnership with Titmouse, Inc. The show premiered on Disney Channel on March 10, 2023, and has been popular among its primary consumers, leading to a second season that debuted on March 15, 2025.

The series follows the titular character, an anthropomorphic squirrel loosely modeled after the American red squirrel. She's an overly optimistic school student living in a place called Table Town, which is surrounded by magical creatures. In season 1, it was revealed that Kiff isn't the real name of the character and just a nickname. Her real name hasn't been revealed by the makers.

The voice cast of the show includes Kimiko Glenn, H Michael Croner, Deedee Magno Hall, Eric Bauza, Eugene Cordero, Gary Anthony Williams, James Monroe Iglehart, Josh Johnson, Kate Flannery, Katie Crown, Kent Osborne, Lauren Ash and Lucy Heavens, among others.

The titular character's real name is unknown

Disney's animated series with an overly optimistic and adventurous squirrel has received positive feedback from viewers and critics for its messages about family, friendship, determination and honesty. However, fans have been curious about what the titular character's real name is, as it was revealed in season 1 episode 12, that Kiff Chatterley isn't her real name, but a nickname, given by her parents.

The nickname makes sense, as she loves to chat and gets into a musical mode whenever given a chance. She has a 'thirst to be the first,' which drives her to go on many adventures with her sidekick Barry Buns. Interestingly, Barry is also just a nickname of the rabbit friend. His real name is Barrington Augustus Buns III. It might be possible that the chatty squirrel also has an ancient name like that.

In the same episode, Berly Chatterley showed the character's real name of the document, but viewers didn't see it on-screen. However, it's known that the squirrel doesn't like her real name and prefers people call her by her cute nickname. As of now, there's no confirmation if the show will reveal her real name.

What is Kiff about?

According to the Disney Channel, showrunners Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal were inspired by their surroundings in Capetown, South Africa, where they grew up. They based many characters and creatures on the people and places they experienced there. Every episode of the show is divided into two segments and tells two separate stories.

As Kiff and Barry navigate through the lovable universe of Table Town, they face many challenges and obstacles. But every obstacle is overcome with friendship, honesty and willpower.

The series is available to stream in the United States on Disney Channel. Here's how the platform describes the show:

"Kiff" is a nutty animated buddy-comedy about an optimistic squirrel Kiff and her chill bunny bestie Barry. From creators and executive producers Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal, the series follows Kiff and Barry as they navigate school, relationships and their often-eccentric community in Table Town, a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together."

Kimiko Glenn, known for playing Brook Soso in Orange is the New Black, and Gemma in Can You Keep a Secret?, has voiced the titular character. In February 2025, it was announced that the series had been renewed for a third season.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Kiff and other such shows on Disney Channel.

