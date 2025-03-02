Kiff season 2: Release date, cast, trailer, and everything we know so far

Disney’s animated kids’ series titled Kiff season 2 is set to release on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 10 am ET/PT. It will be aired on Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney XD On Demand. Season 2 will also premiere on Disney+ this summer, with season 1 currently available.

Additionally, the series has been renewed for a third season ahead of its season 2 premiere. Creators Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal will return as executive producers, with Kent Osborne serving as the co-executive producer.

Kiff season 2, starring Kimiko Glenn and H Michael Croner, will premiere with two episodes on its release day. New episodes will continue to air weekly on Saturdays. The show follows the eccentric adventures of Kiff the squirrel and her bunny friend, Barry.

Kiff season 2: Voice cast

Kimiko Glenn as Kiff the squirrel and H Michael Croner as Barry the bunny will be returning in Kiff season 2 as the eccentric duo bestfriends. Many from the cast for the animated series will also be seen voicing more than one character.

The rest of the original cast includes:

Deedee Magno Hall as Miss Deer Teacher

Eric Bauza as Reggie

Eugene Cordero as Secretary Prince

Gary Anthony Williams as Flam Bingo

James Monroe Iglehart as Martin Chatterley

Josh Johnson as Harry Buns

Kate Flannery as Agnes and Klon

Katie Crown as Candle Fox

Kent Osborne as Sweepy Steve, Bird Greg, Dr. Lyon, Dennis, Mav, and Slent

Lauren Ash as Beryl Chatterley

Lucy Heavens as Helen

Mary Mack as Renée

Nic Smal as Principal Secretary

Nichole Sakura as Terri Buns

Rachel House as Mary Buns

Rhys Darby as Trollie

Steve Little as Glarbin Gloobin

Tom Kenny as Trevor

Vella Lovell also as Candle Fox

The guest cast includes:

Robby Hoffman as Jackie Pennidotter

John Stamos as Hobart

Tim Heidecker as Rodney, Humphrey and Baby New Year

Petey USA as Dumb Bird

Orville Peck as Granite Rockberg

Sabrina Impacciatore as Mama Berry

Judy Greer as Rhonda

Diane Morgan as Secretary Mom

Melissa Villaseñor as Jerry Jo and Jeffy

Kiff season 2: Trailer

The trailer for Disney animated studios' Kiff season 2 dropped on February 7, 2025, on YouTube. Disney has re-confirmed that the show will be renewed for season 3 since it is one of the most streamed shows on Disney+ worldwide.

The caption of the trailer offers a synopsis of the show. It states:

“Kiff, an optimistic squirrel, and bunny bestie Barry’s adventures take them deeper into their ever eccentric community of Table Town, where animals and magical oddballs navigate life, school, relationships and the quirks of their offbeat and loveable universe.”

Kiff, the brainchild of creators Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal, is inspired by the people and places they experienced when they were growing up in Cape Town, South Africa. Each half an hour episode comprises two 11-minute stories including a new original song.

Kiff season 2: Everything we know so far

Kiff season 2 is set to further explore the world of Table Town, located on a mountainous terrain. Viewers can expect more hilarious antics and shenanigans of the duo Kiff and Barry in season 2.

The series has been nominated for Outstanding Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series for the 2025 Children’s and Family Emmy Awards. Two specials have aired after Kiff season 1, which is a Halloween episode, titled The Haunting of Miss McGravy’s House (2024), and an additional special, titled Lore of the Ring Light (2025).

Stay tuned fro more updates on upcoming Disney+ shows and movies.

