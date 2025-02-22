Win or Lose: Complete list of characters and their voice cast in Disney's animated sports comedy

Win or Lose, a new animation distributed by Disney and developed by Pixar, finally hit the small screens this week. The series debuted its first two episodes on February 19, 2025, and it foucses on a middle school softball team where each episode is told from the perspective of one of the members on the team.

Along with it, Win or Lose features a talented cast and a diverse set of characters as well. Each character here is animated in the classic Pixar style. Featuring a whole cast filled with stars like Will Forte, Lil Rel Howery, Rosa Salazar, and more, the show is filled with talent.

So, let's dive deep into its cast and explore who is who.

Cast and characters of Win or Lose explored

Will Forte as Coach Dan

Will Forte stars as Dan (Image via Getty Images)

Fan favorite actor Will Forte stars in Win or Lose as Coach Dan. His role in the show is of being the coach of the Pickles team and he is also Laurie's father, a character from the series. Fans may notice Forte from many other shows that they have seen him in as he is quite an established television actor.

He created and starred in the sitcom known as The Last Man on Earth, which he is best known for and received Emmy Awards for his work on it as well.

Rosa Salazar as Vanessa

Rosa Salazar voices vanessa (Image via Getty Images)

Actress Rosa Salazar stars in the Pixar and Disney animated series as Vanessa. She is a single parent in the show and is Rochelle's mother as well. Over the years, Salazar has popped up in many TV shows like American Horror Story: Murder House, Parenthood, and more.

Her breakthrough came in the film Alita: Battle Angel in 2019 and since then has also starred in the series Brand New Cherry Flavor.

Lil Rel Howery as James

Lil Rel Howery is James (Image via Getty Images)

Comedian Lil Rel Howery also gets a chance to bring his voice talents to Win or Lose. He plays the role of James, Kai's father in the show, and gets a substantial role in it as well. Very well known for his standup work, Howery has dabbled in television and film as well.

His best roles include starring in NBC's The Carmichael Show and he also starred in Jordan Peele's hit horror debut Get Out.

Izaac Wang as Yuwen

Izaac Wang voices Yuwen (Image via @izaac_wang on Instagram)

Child actor Izaac Wang gets a huge role in Win or Lose as well. The actor plays the role of Yuwen, the pitcher for Pickles, and he also has a crush on another character called Taylor in the series. Wang is known for his film career as well.

He is best known for his performances in the film Good Boys, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Didi.

Other supporting characters in Win or Lose

Here is the remaining list of cast and character who appear in the latest Disney and Pixar animated production:

Jo Firestone as Sweaty

Milan Ray as Rochelle

Josh Thomson as Frank

Erin Keif as Lena

Rose Foss as Laurie

Chanel Stewart as Kai

Dorie Watson as Ira

Flula Borg as Francis

Kyliegh Curran as Taylor

Rhea Seehorn as Carole

Harlow Hodges as Zane.

Fans can tune in for the first two episodes of the show on Disney+.

