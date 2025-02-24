8 shows to watch if you liked Win or Lose 

Directed by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, Win or Lose is produced by Pixar Animation Studios. It is about a middle school softball team. Each episode of the show gives the perspective of different characters on the same event. The show's humor and unique storytelling style make fans see things from multiple perspectives.

Ad

It was released on Disney+ on February 19, 2025. Those who liked Win or Lose for its humor, heartfelt moments, and storytelling will like these eight shows that offer similar experiences.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article belong to the author.

Bluey, Gravity Falls, and six other shows like Win or Lose

1) Bluey (2018)

Bluey (Image via Bluey.tv)

Directed by Joe Brumm, this Australian animated series follows a lovable Blue heeler puppy named Bluey and her family. Bluey lives with her father Bandit, her mother Chilli, and younger sister Bingo, who joins Bluey on fun adventures and games.

Ad

Trending

While it’s aimed at kids, its humor and heartwarming messages make it enjoyable for all ages. Like Win or Lose, Bluey captures the small but meaningful moments of life, focusing on relationships and personal growth.

The show can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

2) Craig of the Creek (2018)

Craig of the Creek (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

This animated comedy series is directed by Ben Levin and Matt Burnett for Cartoon Network. The fun and imaginative show follows Craig and his friends as they explore their neighborhood creek, turning it into a world of adventure.

Ad

Fans who like Win or Lose will like this show as it captures the joy and challenges of childhood, showing different views on friendships and growing up.

The show can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

3) Gravity Falls (2012 - 2016)

Gravity Falls (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

This American mystery and comedy animated television series is directed by Alex Hirsch. The show follows twins Dipper and Mabel Pines as they spend the summer with their great-uncle in the bizarre town of Gravity Falls.

Ad

Gravity Falls shares Win or Lose's knack for storytelling that appeals to kids and adults alike.

The show can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

4) Over the Garden Wall (2014)

Over the Garden Wall (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

This beautifully animated miniseries is directed by Patrick McHale for Cartoon Network. It follows two brothers lost in a mysterious forest and find their way home in a fun and strange journey. Its unique art style and eerie yet whimsical tone make it a must-watch.

Ad

For the fans of Win or Lose, it blends adventure, and heartfelt storytelling, offering a touching look at sibling bonds.

The show can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

5) Hilda (2018)

Hilda (Image via Netflix)

Hilda is based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Luke Pearson. Directed by Andy Coyle, Hilda follows a fearless blue-haired girl as she embarks on magical adventures in a beautifully animated world.

Ad

For those who liked Win or Lose, this show captures childhood emotions while telling meaningful, character-driven stories with stunning visuals.

The show can be streamed on Netflix.

6) The Owl House (2020 - 2023)

The Owl House (Image via Disney Plus)

This animated fantasy television series directed by Dana Terrace follows Luz, a human girl who stumbles into a magical world and trains to be a witch.

Ad

For fans of Win or Lose, this show also offers a mix of adventure and heartwarming friendships, making it both entertaining and emotionally engaging.

The show can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

7) Steven Universe (2013 - 2019)

Steven Universe (Image via Disney+ Hotstar)

This is a coming-of-age story directed by Rebecca Sugar for Cartoon Network. It is about a boy raised by magical beings, Steven Universe is full of heart, humor, and emotional depth. Like Win or Lose, it explores different perspectives on life, relationships, and personal growth, making it a deeply touching and uplifting watch.

Ad

The show can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

8) Amphibia (2019 - 2022)

Amphibia (Image via Disney+ Hotstar)

This comedy adventure series is directed by Rebecca Sugar for the Disney channel. The show follows Anne, a girl who finds herself in a world of talking frogs. Like Win or Lose, it’s a fun and emotional journey of self-discovery, friendships, and finding your place in the world.

The show can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback