5 best adventure reality shows of all time

For people who crave some thrill in their lives, seeing others getting that kick on TV may satisfy some of that desire. It is for that same reason network TV has had reality shows showcasing adventure-oriented or extreme survival content for quite some years now.

Some people also fantasize about disconnecting and getting in touch with their roots. For all those people, the adventure reality genre is like an escape into a life that they can't afford for themselves in real life. There's also no denying that some people just like to see others in hardstuck places.

For all those who like to watch these types of shows, we have a list of five of the best adventure reality and survival shows of all time. These reality shows are so good, they will get your blood pumping with excitement.

The most extreme adventure survival reality shows ever on network TV - Survivor, Alone and more

1) Survivor

Survivor (Image via CBS)

Network: CBS

Survivor can easily be considered as the G.O.A.T. of all reality shows in America. Adapted from the Swedish series, Expedition Robinson, the first season of Survivor was released in 2000 on CBS. The show quickly garnered fame to become one of the chart toppers in American television over the next few years.

Survivor takes a group of strangers to a tropical island for them to compete. The location is prone to change, which has already happened a number of times during its 22 years of airing. Participants are provided with the bare minimum and are usually in need of food, shelter, and fire in order to sustain.

Throughout their stay, the participants are faced with multiple physical and mental hurdles that they must overcome to prove their mettle. They must also maintain an amicable relationship with their fellow contestants, who are responsible for the eliminations throughout the show.

Survivor has been running for 42 seasons now, with a 43rd season set to release on September 21, 2022.

2) The Challenge

The Challenge (Image via MTV)

Network: MTV

The Challenge is yet another long-running competitive reality show on MTV which pits contestants against each other in various types of challenges. The show has been running for over 24 years, first airing in 1998 as a spin-off from two different shows - Road Rules and The Real World.

The Challenge has aired 37 seasons to date, with the next season already confirmed. The show typically has a cast of newly introduced members, along with past contestants from other reality shows like Survivor, Big Brother, Love Island, The Amazing Race, and many others.

While the show's basic structure remains the same, dividing the participants into various teams to compete in extreme challenges, the theme keeps changing every season and incorporates details and ideas inspired by the season's subtitle.

3) Alone

Alone (Image via History)

Network: History

Another adventure reality show that caught the attention of the public was History channel's Alone. The show has been running since 2015, with nine seasons as of now. Alone puts the contestants in the wilderness for them to survive for as long as they can, but this show has a different structure compared to other similar survival shows.

The contestants are not put in a group, but rather have to compete as individuals. They are even asked to document themselves since they do not have any production unit around them. They are provided with some basic provisions and ten items of their choice from a list that they must use to survive.

The show's uniqueness is evident from the title, as the contestants are completely alone. The extreme isolation and the qualms of living in the wilderness puts psychological stress on the contestants. Another aspect of the show is the skills they acquire and develop to hunt for food and build their own shelters during the show. They have the option to walk out if it gets overbearing, and the final one standing is awarded the prize of $500,000.

4) Naked and Afraid

Naked and Afraid (Image via Discovery Channel)

Network: Discovery Channel

Discovery took the survival reality show genre to a new level with their show Naked and Afraid. The reality series brings two strangers together as a pair who need to survive for 21 days in a remote area, disconnected from civilization and without any resources or clothes. What makes it different from other survival shows is that the cast members must be in the buff at all times.

Naked and Afraid has been airing since 2013 with 14 seasons under their belt. Each season has multiple episodes, with each episode featuring a new pair who take on the challenge. The show has been produced worldwide in numerous locations. Participants need to adapt to the climate, their environment, and the wilderness while hunting for food, building shelter, and finding drinkable water.

5) Running Wild with Bear Grylls

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (Image via National Geographic)

Network: NBC/ National Geographic

Any mention of adventure survival reality shows brings to mind the image of Bear Grylls. He has been a significant influence on the community and has spearheaded the genre of survival in the wild for years now. His show Running Wild with Bear Grylls made it a bit more interesting by bringing celebrities and eminent personalities with him to experience the wilderness.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls takes on a new celebrity with Grylls on every episode. They journey through the wilderness with the bare minimum as they travel from their starting point towards their destination where they are extracted. What makes it so different and a crowd favorite is the inclusion of celebrities.

Some of the most eminent personalities to have been on the show are Zac Efron, Channing Tatum, Kate Winslet, Brie Larson, Terry Crews and even Barack Obama, while he was the President.

If you are a fan of the adventure reality show genre and love seeing people struggling to survive in the wild or do extreme challenges, be sure to check out these titles. These titles definitely give you a kick, and may even encourage you to get in touch with your own wild side.

