Who was Melanie Rauscher? Former ‘Naked and Afraid’ star found dead at 35

On July 17, Naked and Afraid reality series star Melanie Rauscher was found dead in Prescott, Arizona. As per reports, she was dog sitting at someone's home when she passed away next to some cans of compressed air dust cleaners.

Local police do not suspect foul play, and there had been no suicide note left at the scene. There had also been no presence of any drug paraphernalia at the home. They also stated that the dog she was taking care of was found to be unharmed.

Prescott Police Department representative Corey Kasun disclosed that the body was found by the homeowners upon returning from their vacation.

Other details about Melanie Rauscher’s mysterious death

Naked and Afraid @NakedAndAfraid SHARE if you can't wait for another episode with our #NakedAndAfraid jungle wife Melanie this Sunday! SHARE if you can't wait for another episode with our #NakedAndAfraid jungle wife Melanie this Sunday! https://t.co/dqWD2U9aQz

The owners of the residence where Melanie Rauscher was taking care of the dog found her to be dead when they returned from their vacation on July 17. They found the body next to cans of compressed air in the guest room. As of now, it is not known if the cans were present in the room prior to Raucscher’s stay at the house.

As per local reports, the Prescott Police Department is yet to confirm if the late 35-year-old had consumed the compressed air in some of the cans. According to PubMed Central, inhalation of canned air is extremely dangerous due to its highly toxic content. If inhaled, the toxic elements may cause severe heart disorders, choking on one’s own vomit, liver damage, coma, brain damage, suffocation, and many other fatal disorders.

It has been reported that the official cause of death will be investigated by the Yavapai County Medical Examiner through an autopsy.

What was Melanie Rauscher known for?

The late reality TV star was best known to the public for her appearance on the seventh season of Discovery Channel’s Naked and Afraid series, which involves survivalists and outdoor enthusiasts. After her first appearance in the franchise in 2017, Melanie Rauscher also appeared on the fourth season of the original show’s spin-off Naked and Afraid XL. As per some reports, she had been part of the Naked and Afraid franchise for two seasons in total.

According to the obituary section of Camino Del Sol, Melanie Elizabeth Rauscher was born to Daniel T. and Catherine A. Rauscher on December 18, 1986. The former reality star is also survived by sisters Jeanette, Rebecca, and Alexis.

The Philadelphia native was a graduate of Kennedy-Kenrick High School and later pursued a degree at Old Dominion University in Virginia. The late Naked and Afraid candidate was also a Navy veteran who served on the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt CVN-17 during the Iraq war. However, the exact position and other details of her tenure in the Navy are unknown at the time.

Prior to her unfortunate demise, Melanie Rauscher was reportedly employed at Prescott VA Medical Center. According to Camino Del Sol’s obituary column:

“She was an avid outdoor enthusiast who loved nature and all creatures big and small. Melanie loved camping & hiking and finding adventure wherever she could. Melanie also had a passion for challenging herself which led her to participate on “Naked & Afraid” and “XL”. Mel was a passionate athlete and deeply involved in local adult leagues. She was a diehard Eagles fan. She was a natural comedian, and her wit was unmatched.”

The platform also mentioned that Melanie Rauscher was associated with the PTSD Foundation of America. As per their claims, a memorial service for the late outdoor enthusiast will be held in Philadelphia in October. However, it is not known if this event will be open to the public.

