"That’s a classic piece of nostalgia" - Netizens react to Selena Gomez selling her Disney character Alex Russo’s wand for $4 on her website

Selena Gomez put her iconic Wizards of Waverly Place character Alex Russo's wand up for sale on her website for $4. The initiative was part of her 12 Days of Rare Stuff campaign, during which she has been selling rare and iconic objects from her career to her fans on her website. Her collection included a range of exclusive memorabilia and nostalgic items at affordable prices.

One such item was the wand Selena Gomez used as her character Alex Russo in Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place. Gomez portrayed the protagonist on the Disney show between 2007 and 2012. The singer has previously mentioned that she kept the prop as a memory, which has now been sold for just $4 on her official website.

Fans took to X to react to Selena Gomez selling her Alex Russo wand, with many considering it a moment of nostalgia. One user wrote:

"That’s a classic piece of nostalgia right there."

"This is like leonardo da vinci selling the paintbrush he used to paint the mona lisa," a fan joked.

"Belongs in a museum wtf," another person added.

"This is like… the pen that wrote the declaration of independence being sold for $2 .. Selena whyyyy," a fan questioned.

Some fans also seemingly mocked Gomez's gesture of selling the prop:

"That’s literally how much her entire career is worth," a netizen jibed.

"The music wasn’t selling and emilia perez tanked so she had to come up with something quick," another user chimed in.

"Wait till they find out this was definately not the real wand used in the shows and 2000 more copies flood the market," a fan alleged.

Selena Gomez reprised her role as Alex Russo in the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot

World Premiere Of Disney's "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" (Image via Getty)

Selena Gomez rose to stardom with her role in Disney's fantasy teen sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place, which aired between 2007 and 2012. In the series, Gomez played Alex Russo, a teenage wizard with magical abilities who receives training with her brother, Justin Russo, to become a skilled wizard in the fictional area of Waverly Place in New York City.

In an interview with First for Women back in 2007, ahead of the premiere of Wizards of Waverly Place, a young Selena Gomez spoke about her character in the sitcom. She said:

"She's [Alex Russo] different from other leading girls on the Disney Channel. She's the one constantly getting into trouble; she's the "bad" one in the family, but she's also got a sweet side to her. She's just her own person, I think. That's a good message to put out there; that it's important to be your own person."

Gomez added that she did not get many notes of preparation for the character:

"They gave me the basics, but there was no real breakdown of the character, so I kind of just went in there and tried to make her individual and different, and that's what the show is all about."

In October 2024, Disney launched a reboot sequel of the popular Disney sitcom Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Selena Gomez reprised her role as Alex Russo in the series, which premiered on October 29. David Henrie also returned to reprise his role as Alex's brother, Justin. Henrie and Gomez also serve as executive producers on the show.

The sequel's plot is set years after the events of Wizards of Waverly Place and follows the Russo family's present-day whereabouts. It focuses on a young wizard named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) who contacts Justin Russo to get wizard training. Billie's arrival prompts Justin to return to his magical ways.

Selena Gomez made her first appearance on the show as Alex in the pilot episode. According to the singer, Billie's character mirrors her character Alex from the original series in various ways. In an interview with Variety in October 2024, Gomez said:

"What's wonderful is that it's [Billie's character] actually so separate from me, but it ties so closely to Alex. And I think there's something really unique about that. She provides something I couldn't."

In another interview with PEOPLE, Selena Gomez stressed the importance of Wizards of Waverly Place in her career. The singer said the show "gave her everything that she has today," and she will "never forget that this is where she started" her career.

Gomez appears in two episodes of the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place—the pilot episode, which aired on October 29, 2024, and the premiere episode, which aired on February 28, 2025.

