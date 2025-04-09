Does Simba die in Mufasa: The Lion King? Details explored

Mufasa: The Lion King is the prequel to the 2019 photorealistic animated remake of The Lion King. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film is also a prequel to the original 1996 Disney animated movie, since the story of Simba’s father Mufasa is revealed for the first time in this film, making a significant addition to the lore of The Lion King.

While Simba has been the face of the franchise for almost three decades, he and Nala make a very brief appearance in the film. However, Simba does not die in the film. He is seen raising his daughter Kiara while ruling over Pride Lands. Kiara also gave birth to a son, growing the family.

The story of Mufasa:The Lion King follows the titular character’s journey from being a lion cub swept away by his parents in a flood to becoming the lion king. It also tells the story of Taka, the royal cub who welcomed Mufasa in his family, but later betrays him and comes to be known as Scar. Releasing in theaters in December 2024, Mufasa: The Lion King is currently available for digital streaming on Disney+.

Mufasa: The Lion King sets up Simba's children as the future

With the focus shifting from Simba and Nala, their children, Kiara and her newborn brother, are seemingly set up to carry future projects of the franchise by the end of Mufasa: The Lion King. Kiara has been hinted as the future Queen, as she listens to Mufasa’s story from Rafiki and forms a closer bond with her ancestors.

After Kiara’s brother is born, she shares their grandfather’s story, marking Simba’s shift to a mentor role. As the young cubs grow, their journey may echo Mufasa and Taka’s early days. Meanwhile, Scar’s rise—how he led the hyenas and gained outsider lions’ loyalty—could set up a future movie.

How does Mufasa: The Lion King end for Mufasa?

Mufasa: The Lion King reveals that the titular character was not born in royalty. After he was befriended by the prince, Taka, Mufasa was raised to be his protector in Milele. However, in the face of attack from the Outsider lions, Mufasa becomes the one to unite the animals of Milele to fight them back, while Taka betrays them by working with Kiros, the leader of the Outsiders.

When Mufasa fights Kiros, Taka has a change of heart and takes a severe blow to defend his adopted brother, thus earning the scar on his face, after which he gets his new name. However, siding with the Outsiders results in Taka losing the loyalty of the animals in Milele to lead them.

Mufasa initially refuses to be crowned king as he refuses to believe himself to be above any other animal. However, it is because of their encouragement that he decides to bear the burden of leadership to protect all animals in Milele, which comes to be known as Pride Lands in the lore.

Catch Mufasa: The Lion King streaming now on Disney+.

