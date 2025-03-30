Wolf King season 1: Full list of voice cast and characters

Wolf King season 1 is an animated fantasy-adventure series by Netflix based on the Wereworld novels by Curtis Jobling. It follows the life of Drew Ferran, a teenager who discovers himself to be the last living member of a long ancestral line of werewolves and the true heir to the throne of Lyssia. The installment comprises eight episodes, which premiered simultaneously on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Originally named Willem, Drew is born in the Highcliff to the werewolves King Wergar and Queen Amelie. When the werelion Leopold kills his father and puts his mother under a spell, he is taken to safety by a maid named Tilly Ferran, who renames and adopts him. He grows up with Tilly and her husband Mack, and their son Trent.

Drew is framed for the murder of Tilly by the wererat Lord Vanmorten, who serves Leopold. Captured and facing execution, he is saved by his foster father Mack and his friends, who also help him rescue his mother. However, his foster brother Trent continues to hold Drew responsible for the death of his mother, Tilly, and turns informer for Leopold.

Voice cast of Wolf King season 1

1) Ceallach Spellman as Drew Ferran

The voice cast of Wolf King season 1 is led by Ceallach Spellman who voices Drew Ferran, a 16-year-old who discovers himself to be last of the werewolf lineage and the rightful heir to the throne of Lyssia. Growing up without knowing his true identity, Drew has his world come crashing down after the death of his foster mother, and he sets out to seek justice for his family while discovering a whole new side of himself.

An English actor, writer, and presenter, Spellman is best known food his role of Matthew William in the 2016 revival of the ITV drama Cold Feet. He starred in numerous television shows across networks, such as Cheaters, and The Bay, as well as had his show on BBC Radio 1 before joining Netflix’s Wolf King.

2) Louis Landau as Trent Ferran

Louis Landau voices Trent Ferran, the adoptive brother of protagonist Drew in Wolf King season 1. Trent and Drew are seen sharing a close bond at the onset of the show, having been raised together by Mack and Tilly Ferran. However, upon discovering Drew to be a werewolf, Trent starts to mistrust him and holds him responsible for his mother’s death.

Landau is a known face on television with his earlier work including shows such as The Serpent Queen, Surprised by Oxford, Concordia, Rivals, and Butterfly, among others.

3) Paterson Joseph as Duke Bergan

Paterson Joseph voices werebear noble Duke Bergan, ruler of Brackenholme and loyal ally to the fallen King Wergar. While keeping up appearances to appease the reigning Lionlords, Duke joins the resistance and mentors Drew to prepare him for recapturing the throne of Lyssia.

British actor and author Joseph is known for his work in projects such as Twilight of the Gods, Boat Story, Wonka, and The Velveteen Rabbit.

4) Nina Barker-Francis as Whitley

The werebear Lady Whitley, daughter of Duke Bergan and Duchess Rainier of Brackenholme, is voiced by Nina Barker-Francis in Wolf King season 1. After encountering Drew and discovering he is a werewolf, Whitley enlists him into the resistance against the Lionlords.

Barker-Francis is an English actor who has appeared in multiple television shows before Wolf King, such as The Jetty, Moonhaven, Flack, and House of the Dragon.

5) Ralph Ineson as King Leopold

King Leopold, the werelord who killed King Wergar and took over the throne of Lyssia, is played by Ralph Ineson in Wolf King season 1. He puts a curse on Queen Amelie, and sets his soldiers to kill Drew and crush the rebellion to secure his control of the kingdom.

The English actor Ineson is known for his work in film and television, such as Ludwig, The Witch, The Green Knight, The Virgin Queen, Dolittle, Chernobyl, and Nosferatu. He has also voiced video game characters, such as Lorath in Diablo IV.

6) Tom Rhys Harries as Prince Lucas

Tom Rhys Harries portrays Prince Lucas, the primary antagonist in Wolf King season 1. The son of King Leopold is raised in privilege and wishes to succeed his father to the throne in the future. When Drew is outed as a werewolf, Lucas attempts to get him out of the way to

Making his debut screen appearance in 2011 with the film Hunky Dory, Harries has gone to star in movies like The Gentlemen, Crow, The Return, and Slaughterhouse Rulez. He has also appeared in shows such as White Lines, Jekyll and Hyde, and Suspicion.

Supporting voice cast in The Wolf King

The Wolf King season 1 also has a talented ensemble of supporting voice cast, some of whom are listed as follows.

Georgia Lock as Gretchen

Colin Ryan as Vincent

Peter Serafinowicz as Mack Ferran and Duke Manfred

Rob Rackstraw as Vankaskan and Vanmorten

David Dawson as Count Vega

Chris Lew Kum Hoi as Hector

Kate Fleetwood as Queen Amelie, Tilly Ferran, and Duchess Rainier

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Master Hogan and Werelord of Bast

Rasmus Hardiker as Earl Mikkel

Samuel Anderson as Broghan

Wolf King season 1 is now available for streaming on Netflix.

