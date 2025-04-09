Where was the movie Holland filmed? All filming locations explored

Holland is an American psychological thriller film written by Andrew Sodroski and directed by Mimi Cave. The movie debuted at the South by Southwest Festival on March 9, 2025, before becoming available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting March 27, 2025.

The film follows Nicole Kidman as Nancy Vandergroot, a meticulous teacher and homemaker whose seemingly perfect life in Holland, Michigan, unravels into a twisted tale. Matthew Macfadyen portrays her husband, Fred Vandergroot, a respected community figure, while Gael García Bernal plays Dave Delgado, Nancy's colleague who becomes entangled in the unfolding mystery. The cast also includes Jude Hill as their son, Harry Vandergroot.

The film has a runtime of 108 minutes. It has faced a difficult reception from both critics and the general audience. On the film and television rating website, Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has been rated 23% by both groups.

Filming locations of Holland

Nashville, Tennessee

A scene from Holland (Image via YouTube/@Prime Video)

While the title of the film makes it clear that the narrative is centered on the real-life town in Michigan, the majority of the filming for the project took place in Nashville, Tennessee. This is despite the fact that both the intro and outro have Nicole Kidman speaking of Holland, and key plot points of the film being based on the town and its local culture.

Nashville was the shooting location for the film for all except two days and one key scene. The interior of Nancy’s house, which was heavily featured in the film, was shot in the town as well. Director Mimi Cave and production designer JC Molina reportedly visited the real Holland before choosing a house in Nashville that would work for the film.

Incidentally, the lead actress, Nicole Kidman, currently resides in Nashville with her husband Keith Urban, and her children. It has not been clarified if that played a role in the town being chosen as the primary filming location.

Holland, Michigan

A scene from Holland (Image via YouTube/@Prime Video)

The narrative of the film is set in the eponymous town in Michigan. Although the filmmakers originally planned to shoot a significant portion of the movie in the area, the schedule was altered to accommodate only two days in the town. This reportedly disappointed local businesses as well as residents who had hoped to be featured in the project. However, the movie does include scenes filmed at Windmill Island Gardens, one of the area's most notable landmarks.

Filmmakers honored the town in their project by ensuring the aesthetics of the film matched the real location. They used archival material to depict the area’s iconic Tulip Time festival, rather than filming in the real venue.

Clarksville, Tennessee

A scene from Holland (Image via YouTube/@Prime Video)

The third filming location for the project, Clarksville, Tennessee, which is only an hour away from the primary filming location of Nashville. The scenes for the Tulip Time festival were captured on Franklin Street, with the production using locals as extras in the project. Several storefronts were changed to evoke the ambience of the actual town of Holland in the 1980s.

Explore the cast of Holland

The movie features a talented ensemble cast led by 57-year-old Nicole Kidman. The list of supporting cast members accompanying her in the project are as follows:

Gael García Bernal as Dave Delgado

Matthew Macfadyen as Fred Vandergroot

Jude Hill as Harry Vandergroot

Jeff Pope as Squiggs Graumann

Isaac Krasner as Shawn Graumann

Lennon Parham as Lennon

Rachel Sennott as Candy Deboer

Chris Witaske as police officer

River Brooks as Scott

Holland is available for streaming on Prime Video.

