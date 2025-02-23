5 mystery movies to watch if you liked Force of Nature: The Dry 2

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 is an Australian thriller film based on Jane Harper's 2017 novel Force of Nature. It is a sequel to The Dry, which was released in 2020. The film was written and directed by Robert Connolly. The movie follows a Federal agent Aaron Falk (played by Eric Bana) as he investigates the disappearance of a woman, who went on a hiking trip in a remote forest, along with four other women.

When Aaron tries to find out what happened, each of the four women tells a different story. As he digs deeper into the investigation he uncovers hidden truths and mysterious secrets.

Gone Girl, Prisoners, and 3 other movies like Force of Nature: The Dry 2

1) Gone Girl (2014) - Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Gone Girl Poster (Image Via Amazon Prime Video)

This thriller film is directed by David Fincher, and based on the 2012 novel of the same name, written by Gillian Flynn.

Starring Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, and others, the film revolves around how Nick (played by Affleck) becomes the prime suspect, when his wife Amy (played by Pike), disappears suddenly. As the media follows her disappearance, secrets start to be revealed about her carefully orchestrated plan.

This suspense movie is full of twists, suspense, and mysterious storytelling for the fans who liked Force of Nature: The Dry 2. While Force of Nature follows an investigator uncovering secrets in a remote forest, Gone Girl is more into psychological manipulation, media influence, and hidden motives.

2) The Dry (2020) - Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 is a sequel to the movie The Dry released in 2020. The Dry is a thriller film based on Jane Harper’s bestselling novel of the same name.

The film stars Eric Bana, Genevieve O'Reilly, Keir O'Donnell, and John Polson, and follows Federal Agent Aaron Falk (played by Bana) as he returns to his hometown to attend a childhood friend’s funeral, who allegedly killed his wife and son before committing s*icide.

Fans who liked Force of Nature: The Dry 2 will enjoy The Dry because it serves as the foundation for the sequel, introducing Aaron Falk’s character and his investigative style. Both films give fans an experience by showing a mix of crime and personal drama.

3) Prisoners (2013) - Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Prisoners poster (Image Via Amazon Prime Video)

Prisoners is a thriller movie directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Aaron Guzikowski. The film has a big star cast including Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis, Maria Bello, Terrence Howard, Melissa Leo, and Paul Dano. The film follows Keller (played by Hugh Jackman), a father whose daughter goes missing along with her friend.

The police searched for the perpetrator and arrested a young suspect but later released him. Keller then takes matters into his own hands leading to a morally complex investigation. Fans of Force of Nature: The Dry 2 will enjoy Prisoners for its mystery, and exploration of complex characters confronting hidden truths.

4) Wind River (2017) - Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Jeremy and Elizabeth in Wind River (Image Via Amazon Prime Video)

Wind River is a crime thriller directed by Taylor Sheridan. The plot of the movie follows a wildlife tracker (played by Jeremy Renner) and an FBI agent (played by Elizabeth Olsen) who investigate a murder on a remote Native American Reservation in Wyoming. Sheridan said that he made the film to raise awareness on the issue of Indigenous women who are r*ped and murdered.

Set in the winter season, the movie combines themes of isolation, justice, grief, and survival in a brutal environment. Fans of Force of Nature: The Dry 2, will like this movie as it investigates and uncovers secrets.

5) Zodiac (2007) - Streaming on Netflix

a still from the Zodiac movie (Image Via Amazon Prime Video)

This is a true thriller movie based on the true story of the Zodiac Killer, a mysterious serial murderer in the 1960s–70s. Directed by David Fincher, the film follows journalist Robert Graysmith (played by Jake Gyllenhaal), detective Dave Toschi (played by Mark Ruffalo), and reporter Paul Avery (played by Robert Downey Jr.) as they obsessively chase the elusive murderer.

Fans of Force of Nature: The Dry 2 will appreciate this movie for its methodical investigation, suspense, and psychological stress of solving a case that remains frustratingly unresolved.

Each of these films captures the thrill and investigative depth that gives fans of Force of Nature: The Dry 2 a similar experience.

