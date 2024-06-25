How many Beverly Hills Cop movies are there?

To date, three Beverly Hills Cop movies have been released. These action comedy films are based on characters by Danilo Bach and Daniel Petrie Jr. The first film, titled Beverly Hills Cop, was released on December 5, 1984. It was directed by American film director Martin Brest, the man behind films like Gigli (2003) and Meet Joe Black (1998).

Beverly Hills Cop stormed the box office with a massive collection of $234 million against a budget of $13 million (as per IMDb), opening the way for the next films in the franchise.

A new film is also on the charts, as the franchise decided to revive Beverly Hills after 30 years. The upcoming movie will be the fourth film in the Beverly Hills franchise, in which Eddie Murphy will reprise his role as Axel Foley. Set to be released on July 3, 2024, the film is titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

The 3 Beverly Hills Cop movies in order

1) Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Directed by Martin Brest, this was the first film in the franchise. The plot of the film is about Axel Foley, a Detroit cop whose childhood friend gets murdered. Foley tries to follow all the leads, decides to investigate his buddy’s murder, and gets caught up in the Beverly crime world.

The official synopsis of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"After his childhood buddy is murdered while visiting Detroit, rebellious cop Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) follows the leads to Beverly Hills, Calif., under the auspices of a vacation. He checks in with old friend Jenny Summers (Lisa Eilbacher) and starts to believe her boss, art dealer Victor Maitland (Steven Berkoff), might somehow be involved in the murder."

It continues:

"However, Lt. Bogomil (Ronny Cox) of the Beverly Hills Police Department does not trust Foley, and hinders his search for evidence."

This 1984 film action/comedy starred Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley, Martin Brest as Beverly Palms, Judge Reinhold as Det. Billy Rosewood, and Steven Berkoff as Victor Maitland, among others.

2) Beverly Hills Cop II

The second movie in the franchise was released on May 20, 1987, three years after the first film came out. It was directed by English film director Tony Scott, who is popular for films like Top Gun (1986), Man on Fire (2004), and Deja Vu (2006), among others.

In the second film, Eddie Murphy reprises his role as Axel Foley, the cop. Axel comes to assist Detective Billy Rosewood and Sargeant John Taggart as they solve the ‘Alphabet Crimes’ in Beverly Hills and also investigate the near-death shooting of a chief.

Apart from Murphy, this film also starred Billy Rosewood as Judge Reinhold, Dean Stockwell as Chip Cain, Allen Garfield as Harold Lutz, and Jürgen Pronchnow as Maxwell Dent, among others.

3) Beverly Hills Cop III

The third film for the franchise was directed by American filmmaker and actor John Landis, who is known for films and shows like Coming To America (1988), Into the Night (1985), and Eek! The Cat (1985), among many others.

In the third film, Eddie Murphy once again reprises his role as Axel Foley. Axel discovers after his boss’s assassination that the murderer is linked to the Wonder World, which brings him back to California.

Here, while investigating the case with his old friend and detective Billy Rosewood and his new partner John Flint, Axel finds out about a much bigger money scam running in the theme park.

Apart from Eddie Murphy, the film stars John Tenney as Levine, Joey Travolta as Giolito, and Eugene Collier as Leppert, among others.

Everything we know about the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop film

A poster of the upcoming Beverly H.Cop film (Image by Netflix)

There is good news for Eddie Murphy fans, as a fourth installment film for the franchise titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is coming out on Netflix on July 3, 2024. It will be directed by Mark Molloy.

The upcoming film will have some of the original cast returning. The film will star Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley, Judge Reinhold as Detective Billy Rosewood, Taylour Paige as Jane, and Kevin Bacon as Captain Grant, among others.

As per Tudum by Netflix, the storyline of the film will center around Axel and his daughter Jane. When Axel finds out that his daughter’s life is in danger, he teams up with partners and gets to work.

Buckle up as Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is coming to Netflix on July 3, 2024.