Beverly Hills Cops 4 trailer releases as Eddie Murphy returns as Alex Foley 

Fans have been extremely excited since the release of the highly-anticipated Beverly Hills Cops 4 trailer starring Eddie Murphy. The two-minute thirty-five-second trailer, released on May 23, 2024, was an extended version of a trailer released on December 14, 2023, by Netflix.

Within hours of the Beverly Hills Cops 4 trailer, the action-filled video garnered thousands of views. As of writing this article, the trailer already has more than a million views.

Fans have waited years to watch Eddie Murphy don the police hat again in Beverly Hills Cops 4. Following three successful installments of Beverly Hills Cops, a fourth part of the hit movie series was announced in the 1990's. However, due to several reasons, the film never went into production until 2022, when principal photography for the film finally took place.

Cast of Beverly Hills Cops 4

Eddie Murphy will star as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cops 4, also known as Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. In the movie, he will portray the role of police personnel residing in Detroit, Michigan, who often visit Beverly Hills to investigate crimes.

Besides Murphy, Taylour Paige will appear as Jane Saunders, Alex's estranged daughter who works in criminal defense. Additionally, Joseph Gordon-Levitt will also appear as Detective Bobby Abbott, a police detective and Jane's ex-boyfriend. Later, he also becomes Axel's new friend and partner in crime-solving.

The cast list for Beverly Hills Cops 4 features several other talented actors who have been listed below:

John Ashton as Sergeant John Taggart

Judge Reinhold as Billy/Lieutenant William Rosewood

Bronson Pinchot as Serge

Paul Reiser as Detective Jeffrey Friedman

Kevin Bacon as Captain Grant

Mark Pellegrino in an undisclosed role

Luis Guzmán in an undisclosed role

Among the actors mentioned, John Ashton and Paul Reiser will return to their roles after approximately 35 years. Both the actors appeared last in Beverly Hills Cops 2 in 1987.

What will be the premise of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F?

A full-length synopsis for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F has not been released yet. However, a short paragraph released by Netflix suggests what the audiences can expect from the upcoming movie.

"Detective Axel Foley is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter Jane's life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner and old pals Billy Rosewood and Taggart to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy."

The movie's director, Mark Molloy, has also suggested that the upcoming project will be fun-filled and exciting. In an exclusive chat with Netflix's Tudum, he revealed:

"Some of the funniest moments in Axel F are when Eddie's improvising. For me, a big part of my job was to create the right environment, cast the right people around Eddie to allow him to do what he does best."

When will Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F be released?

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is slated for release a little over a month from now. The eagerly awaited movie will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. The run time for the movie will be approximately 146 minutes.

The script for Beverly Hills Cops 4 has been formulated by Will Beall, Tom Gormican, and Kevin Etten, based on a script written by Beall. The movie is directed by Mark Molloy and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Eddie Murphy, Chad Oman, and Melissa Reid.