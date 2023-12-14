How old was Eddie Murphy when Beverly Hills Cop was released? Details explored as actor returns to iconic role after decades 

In the teaser trailer for Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop, Eddie Murphy plays police lieutenant Axel Foley, who is always keen for the last laugh. Three decades after the last entry in the action-comedy series, Mark Molloy's new film, which hits streaming services in the summer of 2024, brings the beloved character back to life. In the film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Murphy plays Foley, a Detroit native who returns to Beverly Hills when his daughter Taylour Paige's life is in danger.

In the film, Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Foley's new partner, and they work together to investigate a potential conspiracy. They visit with well-known characters including Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold), John Taggart (John Ashton), Jeffrey Friedman (Paul Reiser), and Serge (Bronson Pinchot). Kevin Bacon participates in the action as well, in the role of Captain Grant.

Eddie Murphy was only 23 when he acted in the first Beverly Hills Cop film

Eddie Murphy in the first installment of the franchise (image via IMDb)

Eddie Murphy, who played a young, inexperienced Detroit police officer, was only 23 years old at the time of filming. The actor was still trying to establish himself in Hollywood at the time, wanting to show that he was a commercially successful artist capable of handling a production.

Murphy seized the opportunity to play the audacious and brazen investigator when Mickey Rourke, Sylvester Stallone, and a host of other big names turned down the part. He infused the character with his distinct style and collaborated with the authors to improvise the film's script.

It was sufficient to make the character so unforgettable, that the fan base for the franchise remained strong, even after the TV series with the same name was abruptly canceled in 2013, and the next two films failed to be a success too.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F spent years in development due to a good script before finally seeing the light of day. In it, Eddie Murphy reprises the role of Axel after 29 years. Eddie Murphy has not been shy about criticising the second and third installments of the popular franchise. However, he does make a comeback for the fourth time to don the role of a much older Axel.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F - What we know so far

When the film was released in 1984, the original Beverly Hills Cop was a cultural sensation that not only highlighted Murphy's comedic abilities but also revolutionized the action-comedy genre. With his unique blend of street smarts and razor wit, Foley has grown to become one of Murphy's most recognizable characters over time.

He now returns to play the character after decades. In this new chapter, when Foley's daughter Paige is in danger, the threat gets more personal. Foley is forced to take action once more to end the issue, and he is joined by his energetic new colleague, played by Gordon-Levitt, along with his daughter.

Further, when Foley gets back together with his reliable buddies John Taggart (Ashton) and Billy Rosewood (Reinhold), the plot thickens. They team together on a significant mission to reveal a well-kept conspiracy.

An official synopsis of the upcoming film as per Netflix reads:

"Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy."

Stay tuned for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F as it is slated for a release on Netflix in 2024.