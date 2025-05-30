Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story- Release date, where to watch, and everything we know so far about the documentary 

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story will premiere on the National Geographic Channel on July 10, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET. This release is a celebration of Jaws' 50th anniversary. Steven Spielberg's first huge smash, a summer blockbuster, launched the Jaws franchise in 1975.

Jaws at 50: The Definitive Inside Story, which is based on a Peter Benchley novel, shows a great white shark lurking around the beaches of the made-up island of Amity Island. It combined a thrilling story and revolutionary special effects for the time. The film grossed over $470 million worldwide, spawning sequels, merchandise, and a lasting impact on the thriller genre.

The film's theme music, famous scenes, and cinematic techniques are still taught and replicated in movies and media today. Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story is the most in-depth look at the film's production process, influences, and 50-year journey.

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story will officially premiere on July 10, 2025, at 9 pm ET, on National Geographic. The documentary will be part of National Geographic's summer programming, which has always been known for its in-depth reporting on major cultural developments.

After the TV broadcast, the film will be available on Disney+ and Hulu starting July 11, 2025. Viewers can watch it on these platforms with a valid subscription. Disney+ offers monthly and annual plans, while Hulu can be accessed separately or with a Disney+ bundle. The documentary will be part of the general documentary catalog at no additional cost.

What is Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story all about? Explored

The documentary focuses on how Peter Benchley's story was adapted into one of the most well-known and technically challenging films of the 20th century.

The challenges faced during production, including the inexperience of the young filmmaker Spielberg and technical problems with the fake sharks, are depicted through first-hand recollections and rare behind-the-scenes video.

The impact of Jaws on pop culture, the ocean conservation movement, and the shift in public opinion on sharks are all covered in the documentary. Louise Pugh's 60-mile swim around Martha's Vineyard, which functioned as a symbol of shark conservation awareness, is one of the 50th anniversary events that are shown in the movie.

In addition to comments from well-known modern directors including James Cameron, Guillermo del Toro, Jordan Peele, J.J. Abrams, and George Lucas, the documentary features unique interviews with Steven Spielberg. It also features previously unreleased video footage from Spielberg's own collection.

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story is an authorized documentary film directed by Laurent Bouzereau, known for film-focused documentaries such as Five Came Back and Faye.

The project is produced by Amblin Documentaries, Nedland Media, and National Geographic, with Peter Benchley's widow, Wendy Benchley, and Laura Bowling also collaborating.

The film is part of National Geographic's initiatives that honor cinematic milestones through documentary storytelling. With original material and the support of the initial production team, Jaws @ 50 aims to be the most authentic and in-depth investigative documentary of this landmark film.

