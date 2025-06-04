Who is Stephen Schwartz? All about the Broadway composer who has written Elphaba and Glinda's songs for "Wicked: For Good"

Stephen Schwartz, the Broadway composer, reportedly wrote two tracks, each for Glinda and Elphaba, for the upcoming movie Wicked: For Good. In November 2024, Jeff Goldblum opened up to Capital Buzz about the new songs by Schwartz that would be added to the sequel.

In January 2025, on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Ariana Grande confirmed that one of the songs was, in fact, a solo involving Glinda. In December 2024, Cynthia Erivo told Variety that a song was also made particularly for Elphaba. Erivo further confirmed that she co-wrote the song alongside Stephen Schwartz.

Born in March 1948, in New York City, Stephen Schwartz is a successful musical theater composer and lyricist. He has written some successful and popular musicals like Godspell, Pippin, and Wicked. He has earned multiple awards, including three Grammy Awards, three Academy Awards, and a Golden Globe Award.

Growing up in Nassau County, Schwartz went to Mineola High School. He then attended Carnegie Mellon University for further education. He has contributed lyrics to a number of movies, like Enchanted, The Prince of Egypt, Pocahontas, Wicked, and Wicked: For Good. Stephen Schwartz spoke to GRAMMY.com about his experience of making music for Wicked. He said:

"I am so thrilled with this album for many reasons. Not obviously just the performances of Cynthia and Ariana, but the sound of the orchestra, that incredibly gorgeous, giant orchestra."

Stephen Schwartz further told GRAMMY.com that he was elated with how the 2024 movie turned out.

Exploring more about Stephen Schwartz's career and life

According to Schwartz's official website, the musical composer went to the Juilliard School of Music while in high school to study piano and composition. After graduating from Carnegie Mellon University, Schwartz returned to New York City and began his career working for RCA Records as an A&R producer.

However, shortly after that, he left the job and joined the Broadway theater. He wrote lyrics for Godspell back in 1971. This led to him winning two Grammy Awards as well. A year later, he began working for Pippin. According to Godspell.com, Pippin was one of the musical shows that happened when Schwartz was in college. He reportedly wrote songs for that version of Pippin.

However, none of those songs made it to the 1972 musical. By the age of 26, Stephen Schwartz already had three hit musicals running in the city under his name. Meanwhile, in July 1969, Schwartz tied the knot with Carole Piasecki. They later welcomed two children: Scott and Jessica.

The upcoming fantasy film Wicked: For Good is set to be released on November 21, 2025. The movie, directed by Jon M. Chu, would star Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, and Michelle Yeoh, to name a few.

Meanwhile, on June 4, Vanity Fair also dropped the first images of the upcoming movie. Both Elphaba and Glinda were seen in their solo shots. The movie is the official sequel to the 2024 film Wicked.

