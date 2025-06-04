Billy Joel tells Howard Stern "I'm not dying" weeks after revealing brain disorder diagnosis

American musician Billy Joel had recently issued a statement on May 23, announcing the cancellation of his summer concerts. In the statement, Joel cited the reasoning behind it, which is a brain condition called normal pressure hydrocephalus. About two weeks after the revelation, Howard Stern shared a health update regarding Joel.

On Tuesday, June 3, Stern appeared on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show. He stated that he had dinner with Joel a few weeks back, and the pianist was "doing fine." Stern additionally stated:

"He does have issues, but he said, 'Yeah, you can tell people, I'm not dying.' He wants people to know that. He's got to deal with some medical stuff, but he was delightful."

Stern then recalled the time spent with Joel while talking to co-host Robin Quivers. Stern told Quivers that they even got the guitar out to celebrate Billy Joel's birthday. For the unversed, Joel turned 76 on May 9, 2025. Joel's statement, released on social media in May, suggested that his condition had worsened due to his latest performances at the concerts.

According to the statement, this further led to difficulties in vision, balance, and hearing. It also confirmed that the musician was undergoing physical therapy and refrained from performing at concerts. The shows that were canceled included the ones in:

Milwaukee

Pittsburgh

Bronx

East Rutherford

Queens

Washington, D.C.

Cincinnati

Santa Clara

New Orleans

Hollywood

Detroit

Toronto

Syracuse

Salt Lake City

Edinburg

Liverpool

Charlotte

The post concluded with a statement by Billy Joel, in which he apologized for "disappointing" the audience and expressed gratitude for their understanding.

Billy Joel's wife Alexis Roderick Joel thanked his fans for the "outpouring of love"

Billy Joel's spouse, Alexis Roderick Joel, uploaded a post from his official Instagram account a few days after the official statement was released. In the post shared on May 26, Alexis addressed Billy's audience and expressed gratitude for their "outpouring of love and support."

She further confirmed that Billy was receiving "wonderful care" and "swift" medical attention. The statement by Alexis additionally read:

"Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future."

The post was uploaded along with a photo of Billy and Alexis with their daughters Della and Remy.

It was not just Billy's wife and his fans who had wished for a speedy recovery. After he made the revelation about his condition last month, his former wife, Christie Brinkley, also shared wishes for his recovery. In the post uploaded on Instagram on May 24, the caption read:

"I'm sure I'm speaking for everyone in that room when I say, please take good care of yourself, we all want you back in that white hot spotlight, you're OUR piano man."

This diagnosis had come after Billy Joel had a fall during a show in February in Uncasville. A TikTok video capturing the fall had also gone viral, according to reports by NBC News. As per the outlet, it is, however, unclear if the fall at the concert had anything to do with his current brain condition.

