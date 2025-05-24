What happened to Billy Joel? Rare brain disorder diagnosis struggle explored as singer cancels all upcoming concerts

Billy Joel recently confirmed his diagnosis with a condition called normal pressure hydrocephalus. Considering his ongoing health situation, the musician has canceled his upcoming performances, and he revealed the same through Instagram on May 23, 2025.

Also known as William Martin Joel, he was supposed to perform in places such as Milwaukee, and all the shows were scheduled until July next year. In a statement shared on social media, his representatives opened up on the complications he is suffering from right now due to NPH, as it reads:

“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance. Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period.”

For the unversed, NPH refers to a condition where cerebrospinal fluid starts filling up inside the skull, leading to pressure on the brain, as stated by the Cleveland Clinic.

It can be treated with surgery using a shunt that drains the excessive fluid from the skull.

Billy Joel’s representatives mentioned that he has decided to prioritize his health and expressed gratitude to all those who are supporting him at this time.

The representatives added a message from Billy in the same post, which says:

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”

Furthermore, the representatives also included some details for the ticket refund of the canceled shows, saying that the amount would be automatically processed to the original payment mode.

The post reads towards the end:

“Please be aware that the refund will go to the original purchaser if the tickets were transferred to you.”

Billy Joel was trending for another reason this year: Health issues, show cancellations, and more

The New York City native created headlines in February 2025 when he fell on stage during a show at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. The moment was recorded on video by an individual who attended the performance and later posted the same on TikTok.

According to People magazine, Billy Joel was spinning the mic on stage when he fell backwards as soon as he threw the mic towards the crowd.

The artist landed on the side and did not suffer any injuries from the fall.

The minor incident did not impact the ongoing show in any manner, and the singer continued his performance by getting back on his feet. The crowd also began cheering for him at the same time.

However, Billy Joel’s health problems led to the cancellation of a few of his performances in March this year due to his medical condition.

The shows were rescheduled from November 2025, and Billy told his fans through a statement on Instagram at the time:

“While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding.”

The post stated that the shows were starting from July, and the cancellation happened as Billy had to recover from surgery, alongside undergoing physical therapy.

Among the rescheduled shows, a few of the performances were shifted to 2026.

The 76-year-old’s debut album, Cold Spring Harbor, came out back in 1971 under the record label Family Productions.

Billy Joel's last major project was Live at the Great American Musical Hall 1975, released around two years ago.

