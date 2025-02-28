Justin Timberlake cancels concert: How to get refund for singer's Columbus, Ohio show?

A few minutes before the final show of his US tour in Columbus, Ohio, Justin Timberlake cancelled his concert on February 27, 2025. Taking to Instagram to address the situation, Timberlake mentioned that he suffered from severe flu, which got the best of him.

The singer added,

"YOU GUYS, I'M HEARTBROKEN. I HAVE TO CANCEL THE SHOW TONIGHT. I WENT INTO SOUNDCHECK BATTLING THE FLU AND NOW IT'S GOTTEN THE BEST OF ME. IT KILLS ΜΕ ΤΟ DISAPPOINT YOU AND MY TEAM WHO WORKED SO HARD TO MAKE THIS SHOW HAPPEN. I WANT TO REASSURE YOU, YOU'LL BE GETTING REFUNDS FOR YOUR TICKETS. I LOVE YOU ALL."

While Timberlake has confirmed concert attendees would be getting a refund on their tickets, the question remains how? According to a report by USA Today dated February 28, 2025, Ticketmaster informed ticket holders of the availability of a refund via a statement on its website.

Ticketmaster's statement mentioned,

"You don't need to do a thing. We'll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. It should appear on your account within 14-21 days."

Justin Timberlake's Columbus concert was rescheduled as a part of five other postponed shows in his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The concert was originally supposed to take place in October 2024 but was rescheduled because the singer suffered from laryngitis and bronchitis.

Justin Timberlake's Minnesota concert reportedly failed to impress the crowd: Details explored

According to a report by The Blast dated February 26, 2025, Justin Timberlake's concert in St. Paul, Minnesota which took place on February 24, 2025, reportedly failed to impress concert attendees. The publication mentioned that the Mirrors singer used a lot of new material during his performance instead of his nostalgic set of hits, which caused a disconnect with the crowd.

According to a report by the Minnesota Star Tribune dated February 25, 2025, Timberlake performed 11 songs from his latest album Everything I Thought It Was, leaving some audience members discontent. At one point in his performance, Timberlake tried encouraging the crowd to join him, but the concert witnessed an awkward silence as a majority of the fans weren't familiar with the lyrics to the songs from his new album.

Additionally, concert-goers took to social media platforms to criticize Timberlake's performance layout. Fans complained about the singer spending a lot of time on a secondary stage located at the back of the Xcel Energy Center where he was performing.

The recent instances are not the only controversial incidents surrounding Justin Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow World Tour. In June 2024, the Better Place singer was pulled over in his BMW for failing to stop at a 'Stop' sign and staying on the right side of the road.

The Sag Harbor Village Police Department announced that the singer was intoxicated at the time of his arrest and was charged with DWI (driving while intoxicated). However, Timberlake agreed to plead guilty to driving while ability impaired (DWAI) in September 2024, and the DWI charges against him were dropped.

Justin Timberlake will perform in Europe and South America in March 2025, followed by a performance at Napa Valley's BottleRock music festival in May 2025.

