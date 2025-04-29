Why did Warren Zeiders remove a fan from his concert? Trump backs country music star, urging people to "go to his concerts"

A video of country musician Warren Zeiders lashing out at a fan has been going viral. The clip was of Warren's performance in St. Augustine on April 19, 2025. In the clip, the country singer stopped midway while performing Love In Letting Go to address a concertgoer. Zeiders said:

"You wanna flip me off again (expletive)? I'll get you kicked out of the (expletive) show."

The singer then went ahead and finished the 2025 track. He, however, seemingly wasn't done, and while walking towards the backstage, he pointed at the man again and said:

"Sorry you wife likes my (expletive) show and you don't."

The concertgoer was then removed from Zeiders's show for flipping him off during the performance. As per reports by PennLive, the video got cut in the middle, and when it was back on, Warren Zeiders could be seen saying:

"You're gonna come to my show and flip me off? Get the (expletive) out (expletive)."

The outlet reported that a fan further posted a video in which the concertgoer was seen being escorted out of the show. The incident garnered massive attention amongst fans and the country music community.

Meanwhile, on April 28, President Donald Trump extended support to the 25-year-old country singer. He shared a post on Truth Social, which read:

"Warren Zeiders is FANTASTIC. Go to his concerts, and ENJOY! DJT."

Donald Trump's Truth Social post about Warren Zeiders (Image via Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump)

According to Rolling Stone, Warren even sent an open invitation to a concert to Trump on Monday.

Aaron Watson apparently criticized Warren Zeiders for the reported incident at the St. Augustine concert

While Warren Zeiders seemingly received support from President Donald Trump, he was allegedly bashed for his behavior by fellow country musician Aaron Watson. According to PennLive, Watson took to Instagram on April 24, 2025, to allegedly criticize Warren. He said:

"This week in country music and artist from the stage told the fan, and I quote, God it’s awful, I quote, he said microphone, 'Suck my bleep mother f’r.’ And then he said, ‘Nobody flips me off,’ and he called the guy the p word."

He then seemingly was about to take Warren's name when he said "Warr", but decided to call him "Wilbur Zayderhoffer." Watson continued by stating that he had met "Wilbur" a few years back and described him as a "little hoity-toity." Aaron Watson additionally said:

"But Wilbur what you did on the stage, in front of God and everybody, unprofessional. That fan down there in the crowd, he flipped you off."

According to Watson, while the concertgoer "whipped out a spoon", Warren allegedly "whipped out a machete." Watson went about saying that there were a lot of other artists who had been trying hard to get a "fraction of what you have."

In separate news, Warren Zeiders' upcoming Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal Tour is set to begin in September 2025. The first show is scheduled to kick off in Salt Lake City on September 11, and the tour will end with its final show in Hershey on November 22, 2025.

