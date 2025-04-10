How many kids does DMX have? Rapper's ex-wife Tashera Simmons has no ownership over his music rights or trademarks, a judge rules

The former wife of late artist DMX (aka Earl Simmons), Tashera Simmons, was involved in a legal fight with the rapper's estate over his music rights. On April 7, 2025, the ruling was given by Judge David F. Everett, who stated that the estate had sole ownership on the intellectual property built by the rapper.

The intellectual property here included his extensive catalog, including copyrights, and trademarks. The legal dispute began shortly after DMX passed away in 2021 without a will. According to Tashera, a 2016 divorce settlement suggested that she was the owner of 50% of the rapper's intellectual property.

In 1999, Tashera and Earl got married, and their marriage lasted till 2014. The former couple welcomed four children: Xavier, Tacoma, Sean, and Praise Mary Ella. In 2002, Earl had a daughter named Sasha with Patricia Trejo. In 2004, he had a child named Javon Wayne-simmons with Monique Wayne, a woman from Maryland.

DMX further has two more kids: a daughter and a son, with Yadira Borrego. In August 2016, the rapper welcomed a son named Exodus with Desiree Lindstrom, who then was his fiancée. In December 2019, Earl had two children with Pebbles Junell.

The rapper's other kids include Aaliyah, Sonovah Junior. According to reports from Page Six (October 22, 2021), the late rapper had 15 children.

In 2021, Tashera Simmons, Xavier, Tacoma, and Sean, became the temporary administrators of the estate of DMX

In October 2021, about six months after DMX's demise, his former wife and three older children became the temporary co-administrators of his estate. The court's statement suggested that they would be responsible for handling the affairs of the rapper's estate. Billboard then reported that estate attorney Herb Nass would be assisting them at the time.

While the aforementioned 2016 divorce settlement made references to "intellectual propety", no mention to any kind of shared ownership was found. After the court gave its latest judgement in favor of the estate, Tashera's legal team said:

"We believe the court misread the plain language of the agreement and failed to consider the clear intent reflected in both parties’ conduct."

As per reports by Hot97, the legal team is possibly looking for any chances of appeal. It was also reported that DMX's estate is currently overseen by his ex-fiancée Desiree Lindstrom and his daughter Sasha. Both Lindstrom and Sasha had reportedly praised the judge's decision.

"The 2016 settlement agreement does not unequivocally assign ownership of decedent’s copyrighted works or trademark and, indeed, makes no mention of ownership or title to such property," Judge Everett said.

The court further decided that the copyrights and trademarks connected to the late rapper's works during his marriage with Tashera, would also remain exclusive under the estate's ownership. It was additionally mentioned that the divorce settlement was restricted to royalty payments and not ownership.

While the judge decided in the estate's favor, a part of the judgment was also given favoring the rapper's former wife Tashera. According to the court, DMX had previously failed to pay an alleged amount of $214,000, as child support to her.

DMX passed away in April 2021 after being on life support for a few days. According to his family, the rapper died at the White Plains Hospital in White Plains, following a heart attack.

