"Bro ripping a blunt like it’s a crack pipe lol" — Internet reacts to Kodak Black saying he could never go out like DMX

On Saturday, March 29, @nojumper posted a video clip of Kodak Black lighting and smoking a blunt. In the clip, the Tunnel Vision rapper said to the camera that he was definitely not going out like DMX.

Kodak's struggle in lighting the blunt and his unusual laughter at the end of the clip seemingly hinted at the rapper being unwell. For the unversed, DMX—the rapper Black referred to in the clip—was a New York-based rapper best known for Party Up (Up in Here). He passed away at the age of 50 in April 2021 after suffering a heart attack, days after being admitted to a hospital due to a drug overdose.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 557K views and 3K likes within hours of its upload. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one commenting:

"Bro ripping a blunt like it's a crack pipe lol"

Some expressed concern and claimed to be praying for Kodak Black, while others showed interest in studying the downward trajectory of his music career.

"Sounds like he said the opposite," commented an X user.

"He starting to get Methface smh sh*t sad to see, sh*t is hard to get off but I’m praying for bro," added another.

"The fall of him needs to be studied," posted a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others expressed their disappointment at having to watch the decline of the artists they love on social media.

"X was still a real one even with his addiction. And he’s a legend. Kodak looks like a straight cluck and sucks lol," wrote a fourth one.

"Bra what if he f**king with y'all to think he on something. I think a real crack wouldn't be on camera just smoking showing everybody he drug out," added a fifth netizen.

"You know those stories of artists who were sexually exploited by their label for their money/fame and have to keep doing drugs to cope. Kodak gives those vibes," replied a sixth one.

"I hate that social media has given us the scope into watching the decline of some of the ppl’s faves. It’s so terrible! And his money keeps him insulated from ppl keeping it real w/ him bcuz they wanna eat off his plate… so he continues to drink and drug with no limit," commented a seventh user.

New video surfaces a month after a video of Kodak Black eating chicken in the middle of the street

The new video clip of Kodak Black comes more than a month after the Patty Cake rapper was captured eating chicken while sitting in the middle of the road. The video sparked concern about Kodak's mental health, with some speculating that he might be struggling with personal issues.

Kanye West was among those who reacted to Kodak Black's viral clip, tweeting that he was going to Miami to help the Drowning rapper.

Meanwhile, elsewhere on the internet, Kodak Black was also seen eating food off the ground during a livestream with Kai Cenat.

