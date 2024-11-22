Wicked soundtrack: The definitive guide to all the songs in the movie

The upcoming Wicked movie, set to release on November 22, 2024, is one of the most anticipated musicals in recent years. Directed by Jon M. Chu and featuring a star-studded cast, the film is a two-part adaptation of the beloved Broadway production.

With its story rooted in the land of Oz, the movie relies heavily on its iconic soundtrack to captivate audiences. The carefully curated playlist amplifies the emotions in every scene, ensuring that the cinematic experience leaves an indelible mark.

Each track in the musical aligns seamlessly with critical moments in the film, breathing life into the characters and their narratives. Songs like Defying Gravity underscore Elphaba’s transformation into the wicked witch, while Popular adds humor and depth to Glinda’s sparkling personality.

Trending

The music not only serves to entertain but also enhances the emotional impact of pivotal story arcs, making every scene unforgettable.

Ariana Grande from Wicked Part 1 (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

The soundtrack is the brainchild of Stephen Schwartz, who also composed the original Broadway score. With a career spanning decades, Schwartz is a three-time Academy Award winner and has earned numerous Grammys and a Tony Award for his contributions to musical theater.

Tracks like The Wizard and I and Defying Gravity highlight his lyrical and musical genius, combining powerful storytelling with unforgettable melodies. Schwartz’s work in the movie adaptation is expected to stay true to the original while introducing fresh elements tailored for the big screen.

Every song in the movie Wicked

A breakdown of the songs featured in the musical:

No One Mourns the Wicked – sung by Ariana Grande and Ensemble Dear Old Shiz – performed by Shiz University Choir The Wizard and I – sung by Cynthia Erivo What Is This Feeling? – duet by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Something Bad – performed by Peter Dinklage and Cynthia Erivo Dancing Through Life – led by Jonathan Bailey, featuring Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, and Cynthia Erivo Popular – sung by Ariana Grande I’m Not That Girl – sung by Cynthia Erivo One Short Day – sung by Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Kristin Chenoweth, and Idina Menzel A Sentimental Man – performed by Jeff Goldblum Defying Gravity – sung by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Apple Music’s bonus tracks include:

Ozdust Duet – performed by The Wicked Orchestra

Commentary – spoken by Stephen Schwartz

Where to listen

The Wicked soundtrack was made available on major platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music ahead of its release.

Stephen Schwartz’s score

The score includes these compositions:

Wonderful

No Good Deed

March of the Witch Hunters

For Good

Finale

Schwartz’s timeless themes bring a cohesive emotional thread to the movie.

Behind the scenes

The process of adapting the Broadway production for the screen was meticulous. Schwartz collaborated with Jon M. Chu and the film’s music team to balance fidelity to the original and the demands of cinema. In an interview with Variety, Schwartz mentioned:

“We wanted the music to feel familiar to long-time fans while introducing a fresh cinematic sound.”

Fans have taken to social media to share their excitement even before the movie's official release. One fan tweeted, “I can’t wait to hear Ariana and Cynthia’s take on ‘Defying Gravity’! It’s going to be epic!” Another wrote, “The soundtrack alone is worth the wait for this movie.”

Expand Tweet

Looking ahead to Wicked: Part 2

The sequel, expected in 2025, will continue Elphaba and Glinda’s journeys. Songs likely to appear include:

Thank Goodness

As Long As You’re Mine

No Good Deed

For Good

This soundtrack promises to enchant audiences, making Wicked a cinematic and musical triumph.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback