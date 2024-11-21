The Merry Gentlemen soundtrack: The definitive guide to all the songs in the movie

Released on November 20, 2024, The Merry Gentlemen is a heartwarming holiday film on Netflix that celebrates community, love, and the magic of Christmas. A critical part of the movie's storytelling is its beautifully curated soundtrack.

Featuring a mix of classic carols, original songs, and festive tunes, the music not only sets the mood, enhancing the pivotal moments in the film. The soundtrack acts as a companion to the characters' journeys, capturing the highs and lows with melodies that linger long after the credits roll.

Hector David Jr., Marc Anthony Samuel, Chad Michael Murray, and Colt Prattes in The Merry Gentlemen (Image via Netflix)

The music in The Merry Gentlemen aligns perfectly with key scenes, adding depth and resonance. For example, a reimagined version of God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen underscores the climactic performance at The Rhythm Room, symbolizing triumph and unity.

Trending

Songs like It's Christmas Time add cheerful energy to festive montages, while more intimate tracks like Safely Home for Christmas evoke the warmth and sentimentality of the season. Each track has been carefully placed to bring out the heart of the scene it accompanies.

Marla Skoloff and Britt Robertson in The Merry Gentlemen (Image via Netflix)

The film's original score is composed by Brooke deRosa, an artist known for blending contemporary and classical styles. DeRosa's work in The Merry Gentlemen captures the essence of the characters and themes. Her past accolades, including a nomination for Best Original Score at the Indie Music Awards, highlight her ability to create versatile and emotional compositions.

All tracks in The Merry Gentlemen

Expand Tweet

The Merry Gentlemen soundtrack features a rich mix of traditional holiday songs and original pieces. Here's a breakdown of all the songs in the movie:

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen – Arranged by Vyvyan James Hope-Scott and Rick Cassman

It's Christmas Time – Performed by Shari Short, written by Shari Lynn Short and Andrew Richard Burns

Safely Home for Christmas – Performed by SJae, written by Samantha Jane Powell

Ding Dong Christmas Song – Written and performed by Mark Alberts

All I Want for Christmas – Performed by Inside Cuts, written by Chris B Harris, Daniel Kenneth Solovitz, Joseph Michael Diehl, and Joseph Hartley

Dance Ye Merry Gentlemen – Written and performed by Daniel Isaac Feldstein

The Magic of the Season – Performed by Daniel Isaac Feldstein, written by Jamie Dunlap and Wendy Ellen Feldstein

He's My Christmas Dream – Nadia De Leye

Our Christmas Song – Antone Foote

Aus Walzer Op. 39: Walzer Nr. 11 – Camerata Bern & Thomas Furi

Around the Table – Caitlin Notey and John Robert Rockwell

Christmas is Here – Carter William and Bob Charles

Christmas Spook – Vasily Igor

Every Christmas – Sam Shrieve

Christmas Everyday – Deryn Rush

Rock 'n' Roll Machine – Marc O and Christophe Deschamps

Just One Dance – Jennie Cathcart

It's Almost Christmas – Daniele Benati, Renato Podesta, and Jacopo Delfini

Keep Me Warm – Julian De Vizio

Jingle Bells Underscore – Carter William and Bob Charles

Here Comes The Snow – Chris B Harris, Daniel Kenneth Solovitz, and Wesley Brent Ian

Hometown Christmas Eve –– Bogart O'Brien

The Magic of the Season – David Isaac Feldstein

Burning in the Snow – Inside Cuts

Carol of the Bellz – David Isaac Feldstein

The Magic of the Season – David Isaac Feldstein

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen – Geoffrey Peter Gascoyn

Brooke deRosa's score

Brooke deRosa's original compositions for The Merry Gentlemen bring the film to life with their versatility and emotion. Some of the highlights from her score include:

Ashley's Theme: A reflective piece that captures Ashley's determination to save her family's venue.

Rehearsal Montage: A lively, jazz-inspired track that underscores the cast's comedic yet earnest preparations for the Christmas revue.

Final Performance: A triumphant melody that ties together the film's major themes of unity, love, and holiday magic.

DeRosa's score is a testament to her ability to tell stories through music, perfectly complementing the film's heartfelt narrative.

Where to listen to the songs

The soundtrack of The Merry Gentlemen is a treasure trove of eclectic holiday tunes, many of which are songs that typically don't dominate radio playlists. This unique mix makes the film's music all the more intriguing to fans eager to revisit the melodies after watching.

Unfortunately, accessing the full soundtrack outside the movie is challenging, as only a portion of the songs are currently available on streaming platforms.

As of The Merry Gentlemen's release, the tracks available on Spotify are:

It's Christmas Time – Shari Short

Safely Home for Christmas – SJae

All I Want for Christmas – Inside Cuts

Rock 'n' Roll Machine – Marc O and Christophe Deschamps

Just One Dance – Jennie Cathcart

It's Almost Christmas – Daniele Benati, Renato Podestà, and Jacopo Delfini

Every Christmas – Sam Shrieve

Christmas Spook – Vasily Igor

Keep Me Warm – Julian De Vizio

Burning in the Snow – Inside Cuts

The Magic of the Season – David Isaac Feldstein

Other platforms, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Amazon Music, feature even fewer tracks from the soundtrack. While this may frustrate fans hoping to stream their favorite songs, there's a chance more tracks will become accessible as the movie gains more popularity.

The Merry Gentlemen: More about the movie

The Merry Gentlemen, released on Netflix on November 20, 2024, is a heartfelt holiday film with themes of love, community, and the magic of the Christmas season.

Directed by Peter Sullivan, the movie follows Ashley, portrayed by Britt Robertson, a former big-city dancer who returns to her hometown to save her parents' struggling performance venue, The Rhythm Room. To raise funds, Ashley organizes an all-male Christmas revue, bringing the community together in an uplifting and festive celebration.

Chad Michael Murray as Luke in The Merry Gentlemen ( via Netflix Kenya /X)

Chad Michael Murray stars as Luke, a reserved handyman who discovers newfound confidence through his involvement in the revue. The movie blends humor, romance, and emotional moments, making it a perfect addition to the holiday season's must-watch list.

Expand Tweet

Fans have taken to social media to praise the on-screen chemistry between Chad Michael Murray and Britt Robertson, describing them as heartwarming.

The soundtrack of The Merry Gentlemen is more than a collection of holiday songs—it's a vital component of the film's storytelling. From traditional carols to original pieces, each track enhances the emotional resonance of the story while immersing viewers in the festive world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback