The Merry Gentlemen on Netflix: Full list of cast

An upcoming romantic comedy, The Merry Gentlemen, will premiere on November 20, 2024, exclusively on Netflix. Directed by Peter Sullivan and written by Marla Sokoloff, it brings a fresh twist to holiday romance and promises a festive treat just in time for the holiday season. The movie revolves around a unique musical revue that could save Christmas, combining heartfelt storytelling with dazzling performances.

The story follows Ashley, a former big-city dancer, as she returns to her small town to save her parents’ performing arts venue, the Rhythm Room. With her creativity and determination, she puts together a Christmas-themed, all-male musical revue, bringing joy, laughter, and a spark of romance to the holiday season. Amid the dazzling performances and heartfelt moments, the movie delves into themes of resilience, love, and community.

Featuring a talented cast, the movie sets high expectations for viewers. Britt Robertson stars as Ashley, the protagonist, while Chad Michael Murray plays Luke, the charming yet sarcastic contractor who aids her mission. The ensemble also includes Marla Sokoloff, Hector David Jr., and Beth Broderick. Further details about the cast and their roles are listed below.

Trending

Key characters of The Merry Gentlemen

The story follows a dancer’s creative efforts to save her family’s venue, offering heartfelt romance and festive entertainment. A list of the cast and their respective roles is given below:

1) Britt Robertson

Britt Robertson as Ashley as shown in the picture (Image via Netflix)

Britt Robertson is an American actress known for her roles in Tomorrowland, The Longest Ride, and Girlboss. In The Merry Gentlemen, she plays Ashley, a former dancer determined to save her parents’ performing arts venue. Her role highlights resilience and creativity as Ashley organizes a unique Christmas revue. Robertson brings warmth and charm to this character, adding depth to the festive story.

2) Chad Michael Murray

Chad Michael Murray as Luke as shown in the picture (Image via Netflix)

Chad Michael Murray is an American actor, writer, and former model known for his work in projects like One Tree Hill and A Cinderella Story. In The Merry Gentlemen, Murray’s Luke is a kind yet sarcastic contractor who supports Ashley in saving her family’s performing arts venue. Murray's role adds humor and depth, showcasing a character navigating unfamiliar challenges while forming a heartfelt connection with Ashley amidst the holiday chaos.

3) Marla Sokoloff

Marla Sokoloff, well-known for her roles in The Practice and Full House, takes on the role of Marie in The Merry Gentlemen. As Ashley's close confidante, Marie provides support throughout the journey to save the Rhythm Room. In addition to acting, Sokoloff also penned the film's story, blending festive charm with emotional depth, making her a significant force both on-screen and behind the scenes.

4) Beth Broderick

Beth Broderick, best known for her role as Aunt Zelda in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, portrays Lily in The Merry Gentlemen. Lily is a key figure in Ashley's life, offering wisdom and encouragement as Ashley works to save her family’s performing arts venue. Broderick’s presence adds warmth and depth to this festive romantic comedy.

5) Michael Gross

Michael Gross as shown in the picture (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Michael Gross portrays Stan in The Merry Gentlemen. As Ashley's father, he plays a vital role in the story, offering her unwavering support and motivation while she works to save their cherished performing arts venue, the Rhythm Room.

Supporting cast of The Merry Gentlemen

The supporting cast also plays a vital role as much as the main cast does in the complete representation of any movie or series. Here is the list of the supporting cast members who gave more depth to the story by their significant performances.

Maxwell Caulfield as Danny

Hector David Jr. as Ricky

Colt Prattes as Troy

Marc Anthony Samuel as Roger

Many others will also be seen in action in the movie, adding more drama and intensity to the overall narrative.

The Merry Gentlemen will premiere on Netflix on November 20, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback