What to watch on Christmas week 2023? A full list of film and TV premieres 

Christmas is here, and although the big day is over, it's still Christmas week. The upcoming week promises an amazing roster of films and television series as 2023 comes to an end.

There are so many wonderful romantic comedies, captivating biopics, compelling sports dramas and catchy musical films to choose from throughout the Christmas week.

The week is geared toward keeping viewers interested and captivated, from the glitz of the silver screen to the compelling stories on television. We have the entire list of exciting releases for Christmas Week 2023.

Film and TV Premieres for Christmas Week 2023 - Complete List

This week sees a lot of exciting releases across major streaming platforms. Here is the complete list of some of the exciting releases for Christmas Week 2023:

Tuesday - December 26, 2023

2023 Back That Year Up With Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson - Comedy special on Peacock Building Outside the Lines - New Reality Series on Magnolia, Max/discovery+ Journey to Bethlehem - Family/Adventure/Musical - Rent or Purchase Letterkenny Season 12 (Final Season) - Comedy - Hulu Superchef Grudge Match - Reality competition Food on Max Thank You, I'm Sorry - Drama/Comedy releasing on Netflix Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? - Reality series on Max

Wednesday - December 27, 2023

46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors - Special on CBS, Paramount+ American Pickers - Reality on History Channel Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare -Documentary releasing on Netflix Raffa - New Reality series on Hulu The Year: 2023 - Special on ABC, Hulu

Thursday - December 28, 2023

Married to Real Estate - Reality series on Max Miss Shampoo - Comedy releasing on Netflix My Wife's Hidden Lover - Drama on LMN Oprah and The Color Purple Journey - Documentary releasing on Max Pokémon Concierge - Animation/Family series releasing on Netflix

Friday - December 29, 2023

21 Positions - Drama - Rent or Purchase Berlin (prequel to Money Heist)- New Drama Series releasing on Netflix Burn the Witch #0.8 - Anime releasing on Crunchyroll The Established Home - Reality Series on Max/Discovery+ In With the Old- Reality Series on Max/Discovery+ Restoring Galveston: The Inn - Reality Series on Max/Discovery+ A Widow Seduced - Drama movie releasing on Lifetime

Saturday - December 30, 2023

First-Time Buyer's Club - Reality series releasing on OWN A Home Away - Reality series releasing on Magnolia Secret Love Triangle - Drama movie releasing on Lifetime Time Bomb Y2K - Documentary film releasing on HBO, Max

Sunday - December 31, 2023

The Abandoned - Drama/Thriller movie releasing on Netflix Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Even With Ryan Seacrest 2024 - Live event on ABC Gardeners' World Winter Specials 2023 - Reality special on BritBox New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash - Live event on CBS Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter - New talk series releasing on AMC+ The Year: Countdown to 2024 - Special on ABC, Hulu

Christmas Week 2023 has a lot of exciting releases. December 25 saw the release of a new Doctor Who holiday special and a comedy special from Ricky Gervais.

Some of the most exciting releases for the upcoming week are the final season of the hot series Letterkenny (to be released on Hulu), a new Pokemon series on Netflix and a new documentary on Oprah (to be released on Max).