10 highest earning movies of 2023

Many great movies competed for a spot on the list of highest-earning movies of 2023. From biopics to fantasy films, a variety of interesting options were released much to the delight of movie lovers. Like every year, some particular titles made headlines more often than others. The best examples would be Oppenheimer and Barbie. Not only did these movies create a lot of hype, but they also performed well in terms of collections.

On the flip side, there were also cases of anticipated films that failed to perform at the box office. Generally, superhero movies tend to be some of the top earners. Although there were plenty of superhero movies that made it to the theatres this year, they didn't do quite as expected. In fact, only three made it to the top ten list of highest-earning movies of 2023.

It is interesting to note that 2023's list of highest-earning movies boasts a variety of genres and themes. This is an indicator that movie lovers enjoy diverse content that presents fresh perspectives.

Barbie, Oppenheimer and 8 other highest-earning movies of 2023 with the most impressive worldwide collections

1) Barbie: $1.442 billion

Out of all the highest-earning movies of 2023 on this list, this movie is the most aesthetically pleasing. Greta Gerwig created waves with this much-talked-about live adaptation starring Margot Robbie as the titular character.

Given the popularity of this movie around the world, it is not surprising how fast the movie moved up on the list of highest-earning movies of 2023 after its release in July and effectively stayed put in the top spot for the rest of the year.

2) The Super Mario Bros. Movie: $1.36 billion

As one of the most well-known video game characters of all time, Mario has a sizeable global fanbase. However, even ardent fans didn't anticipate that this movie directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic would go on to become one of the highest-earning movies of 2023.

Stunning animation, interesting characters and a stellar cast comprising the likes of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day and Jack Black ensured that the movie theatres were packed when the movie was released. The nostalgia factor also helped boost its box office collection.

3) Oppenheimer: $954.1 million

Christopher Nolan's movies usually tend to receive a big turnout when they are released and this one was no different. One of the highest earning movies of 2023, it earned praise for the depiction of J. Robert Oppenheimer's life and the events that led to the birth of the atomic bomb. Cinematic and poignant, this is one film that stayed with movie-goers long after they watched it on the big screen.

4) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: $845.6 million

Marvel fans adore the Guardians of the Galaxy gang so it doesn't come as a surprise that this movie is one of the highest-earning movies of 2023. As the final installment in the trilogy, fans had high expectations from this Chris Pratt-starred superhero film. Directed by James Gunn, it didn't disappoint in terms of the storyline, clever dialogue and impressive action sequences.

5) Fast X: $714.6 million

When it comes to high-speed car chases, the Fast & Furious franchise has never failed to give the audience what it wants. One of the highest-earning movies of 2023, it achieved a nice balance of putting the spotlight on old beloved characters and introducing new interesting characters who fit into the storyline nicely.

In this movie directed by Louis Leterrier, Jason Momoa does a great job of playing the formidable antagonist who puts the fearless Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) on edge.

6) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: $690.5 million

One of the highest-earning movies of 2023, this sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) boasts striking visuals and memorable characters that enthralled movie-goers. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, it focuses on the character Miles Morales, a Spider-Man from an alternate universe.

7) The Little Mermaid: $569.6 million

Like some of the other highest-earning movies of 2023 on this list, this Disney movie also made headlines long before its release. Directed by Rob Marshall, this live-action adaptation stars Halle Bailey as the iconic mermaid, Ariel.

The beautiful score and addictive songs of the movie made a big impact on movie-goers. The captivating performances by the cast also encouraged cinephiles of all ages to flock to the theatres.

8) Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One: $567.5 million

This movie directed by Christopher McQuarrie is one of the highest earning movies of 2023. However, the movie could likely have inched up the ladder if not for "Barbenheimer". Despite the heavy competition, fans of the Mission: Impossible series still turned out in big numbers to see Tom Cruise reprise his role as Ethan Hunt.

Fans particularly enjoyed the beautifully shot action sequences and introduction of memorable new characters who added to the narrative.

9) Elemental: $496.2 million

Animated movies with refreshing plots usually do well at the box office. One of the highest earning movies of 2023, this movie has an interesting premise as it centers around a world inhabited by anthropomorphic elements of nature. Directed by Peter Sohn, it didn't match opening week expectations but with time began to be considered a sleeper hit.

10) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: $476.1 million

Despite making it to the list of highest-earning movies of 2023, this movie was still a big disappointment when compared to the box office performances of other MCU movies. Fans found the excitement lacking in this superhero movie starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly.

Its performance indicated that the audience wants superhero movies to present the perfect balance of gripping storylines, impressive stunts and impactful performances.

These highest-earning movies of 2023 prove that today's audience favors intelligent writing and cinematic storytelling over clichéd plots and formulaic approaches.