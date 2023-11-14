"Chris Pratt is becoming the king of voice actors"- The Garfield Movie trailer sparks excitement across internet

It is always a big deal for any actor or film reboot to live up to a great original, and fans had their share of doubts about the upcoming The Garfield Movie, which stars Chris Pratt as the titular character. But with the new trailer, which also gave a solid glimpse at Garfield's iconic voice, which is best remembered as a role tailored for the legendary Bill Murray, fans have suddenly risen to a wave of optimism about the film.

Set for a premiere in May 2024, the Mark Dindal film is set to star a host of interesting cast members, including the likes of Hannah Waddingham and Samuel L. Jackson. The film will be a reboot and unconnected to the films that came before it.

A tweet reply to DF's post about Garfield's trailer (Image via X)

As the first trailer dropped today, fans were all in praise of the promising look and feel and the work by Chris Pratt, who has effectively embodied the Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat.

Fans pleasantly surprised by Chris Pratt's take on the iconic character in The Garfield Movie

The biggest concern about a reboot of Garfield was replacing the iconic voice of Bill Murray, who most believed did a perfect job of embodying the famous orange cat. But with the trailer out, most fans are now convinced that Chris Pratt is doing a fine job of living up to Murray.

Not only does Chris Pratt sound quite perfect as the animated cat, but he also brings some of his style and technique into the mix, making for an even greater experience for fans.

Chris Pratt already impressed the world with his voice-acting skills earlier this year with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, one of the most successful animated films at the box office.

The Garfield Movie is directed by Mark Dindal from a screenplay written by Paul A. Kaplan, Mark Torgove, and David Reynolds. The film additionally stars Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang.

The Garfield Movie will premiere on May 24, 2024.