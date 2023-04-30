"Can we please find someone else?": Chris Pratt under fire as netizens express displeasure with actor's casting as Garfield voice actor

Actor Chris Pratt is trending on social media platforms as internet users are expressing their displeasure over him being cast as Garfied's voice actor. Garfield is one of pop culture's grumpiest cats who loves lasagna and is set to return to the big screen in the upcoming animated movie Garfield.

It was recently revealed that the titular character of the movie will be voiced by Pratt and netizens took to social media to react to the same. A Twitter user commented on @DiscussingFilm's announcement of the news and wrote, "Can we please find someone else. PLEASE. I'M TIRED OF CHRIS PRATT."

Garfield's character was earlier voiced by Bill Murray and Chris Pratt is now set to take the story ahead. This time, the Garfield movie will introduce a new character, Vic, who will be Garfield's father. He will be voiced by Samuel L. Jackson. The movie will also feature classic characters like Jon Arbuckle and Odie.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, the film is set to release on February 16, 2024. Currently, fans await details about the plot of the movie.

"This is horrible" - Social media users displeased with Chris Pratt voicing Garfiled's character

Netizens were not very happy with the announcement of Chris voicing the character of Garfield. They mentioned that they could not imagine his voice as the titular character's and thought it was a "horrible" choice. They also mentioned that Bill Murray was "great" in the first film and that they were unsure if the Guardians of the Galaxy would be able to do justice to the role.

From Star Wars to Mario, Chris Pratt has played several voice-acting roles

Chris has lent his voice to several animated characters throughout his career. Earlier, he voiced the first two episodes of Ben 10: Ultimate Alied and was also the voice behind Obi-Wan Kenobi in XBox's Kinect Star Wars: Duel.

He also voiced Emmet Brickowski in The Lego Movie and Barley Lightfoot in Pixar's Onward. He recently voiced the main character Mario in The Super Mario Bros Movie and the movie received mixed reviews.

Chris has also voiced the character of Gorrila Boy in one of the episodes of The Batman. In 2008, he voiced the character of Jake, a Gotham University student who turned into Gorrila Boy.

The actor is currently gearing up to take on a role in the second season of The Terminal List. He confirmed the news in a short clip as he said:

"I'm excited to announce that the second season of The Terminal List is on its way, and I couldn't be more thrilled to reprise my role as James Reece. This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

Apart from this, Chris is also set to return as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and fans can't wait to see what he brings to the table.

