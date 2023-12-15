"It's not looking too good"- Jason Momoa on the future of Aquaman films

Jason Momoa's Aquaman 2, or Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, is all set to arrive in the coming week, but it may very well be the last time we see the Game of Thrones star in this iconic role, which saw him soar when all the DC films of the time struggled.

With a new vision under James Gunn and Peter Safran, the DC universe is set to take a U-turn and start afresh, and this does not mean good news for Momoa or the Aquaman franchise.

Jason Momoa first appeared as the iconic character in Justice League and its more acclaimed version, Zack Snyder's Justice League. Soon, Momoa's solo film became one of the biggest hits for DC. But the second film is coming along with less hype, mainly because DC has already announced a reboot of all its characters, meaning that this story would not lead anywhere significant.

This also influences Momoa's stance on the matter, as he recently had a conversation with ET regarding the potential return to his iconic role. The 44-year-old confirmed that it was difficult to confirm at the moment and most likely the franchise would not continue.

Momoa said:

"I don’t necessarily want it to be the end... [but] I don’t think it's really, like, a choice...The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there's a possibility....But right now, I’m like, 'It's not looking too good."

He also expanded on his love for the character.

"It just comes down to if people love it."- Jason Momoa on the future of the Aquaman franchise

Despite his possible exclusion from the franchise soon, Jason Momoa has expressed his love for the franchise and the character. As of now, Momoa said in the interview that the only way he could remain Aquaman is if fans love it.

Even then, it would be a long shot. He said to ET:

"I love this character and [I would want to] play it for a long time,...I kind of see where I would want it to go. And even in the next 10 years or so, like there's a lot of cool things they can do. And I do enjoy the role and the world. So, I mean, it just comes down to if people love it."

He also went on to express how it was difficult to embody the Atlantan superhero when he first took it up in 2017. But since then, Jason Momoa fit into the character very well and has received widespread acclaim.

He further added:

"But it's also fun just to be the reluctant king and then, you know, getting past all of his ego, and [seeing him] realizing what he's meant to do,..."If there's a place in their world for me, I would love to be a part of it,...This is my home. Warner and DC is definitely my home. So, that’s all I'll say."

The future of Aquaman and Jason Momoa sadly hangs in the air now, and it will be some time before we get further clarity.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on December 22, 2023.