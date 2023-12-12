What did Jason Momoa do? Actor gets slammed for alleged "rude attitude" on The One Show

American actor Jason Momoa has come under fire over his alleged rude treatment of celebrity chef Nigella Lawson when they appeared on The One Show on Monday, December 11, 2023. The star joined hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas to promote his new movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom at the BBC One series, as per The Independent.

Momoa shared the green couch with Cold Feet actor James Nesbitt and Nigella, but he had his back turned on the celebrity chef and food writer during the show.

After Momoa allegedly appeared to snub Lawson, netizens went on social media to slam the actor for his behavior. They also questioned what the cook might have done to get on the bad books of the Game of Thrones actor.

Jason Momoa called out by netizens for allegedly snubbing Nigella Lawson on The One Show

Jason Momoa is known to be a sociable, fun, and entertaining celebrity. He was born on August 1, 1979, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to his parents Joseph Momoa, a painter, and Coni Lemke, a photographer.

The 44-year-old rose to fame with several impactful roles in his career, including the Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo in the television series Game of Thrones (2011–19) and as the title character in Aquaman (2018), as per The Sun.

However, netizens are currently displeased by Jason Momoa's alleged rudeness on The One Show. The actor had appeared for the promotion of his move, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is set to release on December 22, 2023.

Jason Momoa sat between Northern Ireland actor James Nesbitt and celebrity chef Nigella Lawson. During the conversation, Nesbitt was talking about his upcoming project, when Momoa leaned towards him, completely turning his back on Nigella, as per Metro.

Lawson is the bestselling author of eight books, which have together sold more than six million copies around the world. She is known for creating rich, tempting recipes that don't require a lot of elaborate ingredients and can be made at home, according to The Guardian.

James was chatting with hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas and the two guest stars about his brand new film The Heist Before Christmas. The Blessed actor is playing the role of a fake Santa Claus, who is on the run after a bank robbery. However, he soon meets with the apparent real Father Christmas in the woods and a holiday story starts to unfold, as per The Independent.

Fans could not help but notice that Jason Momoa appeared to snub Lawson and have since posted about the encounter online, offering their views on the same.

Jason Momoa was at The One Show to promote the release of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, where he plays the titular character. Momoa will be taking center stage alongside a stellar star cast, which includes Nicole Kidman as Atlanna and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

The upcoming Aquaman movie follows Black Manta as he unleashes an ancient and malevolent force after failing to defeat Aquaman, as per The Sun. The protagonist, in turn, forges an unlikely alliance with his brother Orm, the former king of Atlantis, to save the world from impending doom.

Nigella and Jason have not offered a statement about the incidents that transpired during the show. Meanwhile, The One Show goes live on weekdays from 7 pm on the BBC One network and iPlayer.